Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against Nottingham Forest

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Wednesday evening's Championship home game against Nottingham Forest at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 9:58 pm
Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow is brought down by Nottingham Forest's Tobias Figueiredo for the penalty. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Collins: One weak early clearance was thankfully not punished by Lolley in the first half. Huge second-half save to deny Zinckernagel., but left exposed as Barnsley caved in during the last half-hour. 6

Moon: Fraught second-half. Given the slip by Lolley shortly before Forest's leveller and left for dead by Mighten for Forest's third. 4

Helik: Caught by a naughty looking challenge by Philip Zinckernagel, but shrugged it off. Toiled with his defensive colleagues in second half. 5

Kitching: Superb block to deny Johnson a certain equaliser in the first half and followed up with another key one early on in the second half. Then it got seriously tough. 6

Brittain: Had to help Moon in looking after Lolley and on the retreat in the second half as Barnsley's performance get seriously messy. 5

Palmer: Did not have it all his way and gave the ball away on occasions in first-half. Sacrificed as Schopp sought attacking options as the night deteriorated badly. 5

Styles: Moved infield with Benson a late withdrawal. Started tidily enough, but a few moments of sloppiness after. Could do little as Forest dominated in second half. 5

J Williams: Promoted to the starting line-up and gave too much space to danger man Spence at times, who troubled him. Tough night. 4

Frieser: Operated on the right in a 3-4-2-1 and struggled to get into it. 4

Woodrow: Too clever for Figueiredo with his movement and was tugged back for an obvious penalty. His finish was never in doubt. Unfortunately, a number of Barnsley's other offensive players are simply not on his wavelength for the vast majority of the night. 7

Oduor: Still learning on the job. Clearly. 5

Substitutes: Adeboyejo (Frieser 65), 5; Leya Iseka (Palmer 72), 6; Gomes (Oduor 80), 6.

Not used: Walton, B Williams, Sibbick.