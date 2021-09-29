Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow is brought down by Nottingham Forest's Tobias Figueiredo for the penalty. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Collins: One weak early clearance was thankfully not punished by Lolley in the first half. Huge second-half save to deny Zinckernagel., but left exposed as Barnsley caved in during the last half-hour. 6

Moon: Fraught second-half. Given the slip by Lolley shortly before Forest's leveller and left for dead by Mighten for Forest's third. 4

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helik: Caught by a naughty looking challenge by Philip Zinckernagel, but shrugged it off. Toiled with his defensive colleagues in second half. 5

Kitching: Superb block to deny Johnson a certain equaliser in the first half and followed up with another key one early on in the second half. Then it got seriously tough. 6

Brittain: Had to help Moon in looking after Lolley and on the retreat in the second half as Barnsley's performance get seriously messy. 5

Palmer: Did not have it all his way and gave the ball away on occasions in first-half. Sacrificed as Schopp sought attacking options as the night deteriorated badly. 5

Styles: Moved infield with Benson a late withdrawal. Started tidily enough, but a few moments of sloppiness after. Could do little as Forest dominated in second half. 5

J Williams: Promoted to the starting line-up and gave too much space to danger man Spence at times, who troubled him. Tough night. 4

Frieser: Operated on the right in a 3-4-2-1 and struggled to get into it. 4

Woodrow: Too clever for Figueiredo with his movement and was tugged back for an obvious penalty. His finish was never in doubt. Unfortunately, a number of Barnsley's other offensive players are simply not on his wavelength for the vast majority of the night. 7

Oduor: Still learning on the job. Clearly. 5

Substitutes: Adeboyejo (Frieser 65), 5; Leya Iseka (Palmer 72), 6; Gomes (Oduor 80), 6.