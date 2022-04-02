Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against relegation rivals Reading at Oakwell

Collins: Stayed alert and made a couple of sharp first-half saves and prevented Reading from winning it with a fine parry to thwart the impressive Swift. 7

Brittain: Had his hands full with a livewire in Ejaria. A late error was almost punished by Reading, but he almost nicked it at the other end. 7

Andersen: Plenty on his shoulders and an early booking wasn't ideal. Recovered admirably well. Captain's innings. 8

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

Kitching: Thrust into the fray with Helik sidelined. Prevented Ince from scoring a late winner. 7

Vita: Made a huge intervention to prevent a certain goal for Ince. Started to toil late on, along with others. 6

Wolfe: Big game for the Wakefield lad in the centre. Plenty of graft, but couldn't dictate. 5

Gomes: Still a work in progress and showed his inexperience at times. 5

Quina: Not his sort of game and could not dictate. 5

Bassi: Provided the assist for Morris's breakthrough. Bright on the odd occasion, but faded. 5

Styles: The new Hungarian international come off in the second half after dipping in intensity. 5

Morris: A huge player for Barnsley and underlined that with his early strike. But looked a little laboured after seeming to injury his ankle in the first half. It affected him. 6

Substitutes: Oduor (Styles 69), 5; Adeboyejo (Wolfe 90).