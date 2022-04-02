Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against relegation rivals Reading at Oakwell

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship home game against Reading at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:12 pm

Collins: Stayed alert and made a couple of sharp first-half saves and prevented Reading from winning it with a fine parry to thwart the impressive Swift. 7

Brittain: Had his hands full with a livewire in Ejaria. A late error was almost punished by Reading, but he almost nicked it at the other end. 7

Andersen: Plenty on his shoulders and an early booking wasn't ideal. Recovered admirably well. Captain's innings. 8

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

Kitching: Thrust into the fray with Helik sidelined. Prevented Ince from scoring a late winner. 7

Vita: Made a huge intervention to prevent a certain goal for Ince. Started to toil late on, along with others. 6

Wolfe: Big game for the Wakefield lad in the centre. Plenty of graft, but couldn't dictate. 5

Gomes: Still a work in progress and showed his inexperience at times. 5

Quina: Not his sort of game and could not dictate. 5

Bassi: Provided the assist for Morris's breakthrough. Bright on the odd occasion, but faded. 5

Styles: The new Hungarian international come off in the second half after dipping in intensity. 5

Morris: A huge player for Barnsley and underlined that with his early strike. But looked a little laboured after seeming to injury his ankle in the first half. It affected him. 6

Substitutes: Oduor (Styles 69), 5; Adeboyejo (Wolfe 90).

Not used: Walton, Benson, Iseka, Moon, Palmer.

Oakwell