Collins: Stayed resolute and was steady, only to be broken late on. 6
Helik: Some stout defensive work from the big Pole. 7
Andersen: Not as quite convincing as Helik, but still held his ground and did his job. 7
Kitching: Had a difficult start and needed to settle down at times. 6
Brittain: Handed issues by Tymon down the right, but some of his offensive work was decent in isolation. 6
Gomes: A decent showing, but failed to clear his lines at the death and will be ruing that. 6
Styles: No lack of energy, but could not pierce Stoke with quality and impose himself. 6
Vita: Plenty of speed and his attitude couldn't be faulted, even if he is raw. 6
Quina: Exploded into life with a brilliant goal. 7
Bassi: Could not impact the match like in his last home appearance. 6
Morris: Stoke's big defenders were up for the battle with him. Kept going. 6
Substitutes: Wolfe (Styles 83), 6.
Cole (Bassi 89). Half-heartedness in his defensive duties helped lead to leveller. 5
Not used: Walton, Benson, Moon, Palmer, Oduor.