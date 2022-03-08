Collins: Stayed resolute and was steady, only to be broken late on. 6

Helik: Some stout defensive work from the big Pole. 7

Andersen: Not as quite convincing as Helik, but still held his ground and did his job. 7

Domingos Bassi celebrates his brilliant goal for Barnsley versus Stoke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Kitching: Had a difficult start and needed to settle down at times. 6

Brittain: Handed issues by Tymon down the right, but some of his offensive work was decent in isolation. 6

Gomes: A decent showing, but failed to clear his lines at the death and will be ruing that. 6

Styles: No lack of energy, but could not pierce Stoke with quality and impose himself. 6

Vita: Plenty of speed and his attitude couldn't be faulted, even if he is raw. 6

Quina: Exploded into life with a brilliant goal. 7

Bassi: Could not impact the match like in his last home appearance. 6

Morris: Stoke's big defenders were up for the battle with him. Kept going. 6

Substitutes: Wolfe (Styles 83), 6.

Cole (Bassi 89). Half-heartedness in his defensive duties helped lead to leveller. 5