Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against Stoke City

HERE are the Barnsley FC player ratings from Tuesday night's Championship home game against Stoke City at Oakwell.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 9:48 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 9:50 pm

Collins: Stayed resolute and was steady, only to be broken late on. 6

Helik: Some stout defensive work from the big Pole. 7

Andersen: Not as quite convincing as Helik, but still held his ground and did his job. 7

Domingos Bassi celebrates his brilliant goal for Barnsley versus Stoke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Kitching: Had a difficult start and needed to settle down at times. 6

Brittain: Handed issues by Tymon down the right, but some of his offensive work was decent in isolation. 6

Gomes: A decent showing, but failed to clear his lines at the death and will be ruing that. 6

Styles: No lack of energy, but could not pierce Stoke with quality and impose himself. 6

Vita: Plenty of speed and his attitude couldn't be faulted, even if he is raw. 6

Quina: Exploded into life with a brilliant goal. 7

Bassi: Could not impact the match like in his last home appearance. 6

Morris: Stoke's big defenders were up for the battle with him. Kept going. 6

Substitutes: Wolfe (Styles 83), 6.

Cole (Bassi 89). Half-heartedness in his defensive duties helped lead to leveller. 5

Not used: Walton, Benson, Moon, Palmer, Oduor.

Stoke CityOakwell