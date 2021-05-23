Ratings - how Barnsley FC players fared against Swansea

Collins: Being critical, needed to get more purchase on his punch clear which led to Grimes's goal. 6
Sibbick: Lowe gave him a bit more to think about in contrast to the first leg. 6
Helik: Conceded the free-kick which led to the breakthrough. Looked a soft decision. 6
Andersen: Won his challenges and his positional sense and decision-making was sound. 7
Brittain: Flummoxed by Grimes for the opener. Switched to central midfield in the second half. 6
Palmer: Could not make his mark on proceedings and came off at the break, 6
Mowatt: If this is going to be his send-off in a Barnsley jersey, it was not the desired outcome. Did not dictate as he did for fair spells of the season. 6
Styles: The heart was there and he did his bit in the Reds riposte in the last half-hour. 7
Adeboyejo: Worked hard, but could not make the most of his big opportunity and came off at the break, 5
Woodrow: Given nothing to feed off, but when his second-half chance came, he took it clinically. 7
Morris: A powerhouse and heavily involved in second half. 7
Substitutes: J Williams (Palmer 45). Went close to a leveller and then produced a superb contribution to set up Woodrow's goal. Excellent contribution, 8
Dike ( Adeboyejo 45). No chances, but punched his weight and provided another presence. 6
Kitching (Sibbick 89).
Not used: Walton, Sollbauer, Halme, Moon, Frieser, Chaplin.