Ratings - how Barnsley FC players fared against Swansea

Barnsley FC head coach Valerien Ismael consoles his players at the final whistle at Swansea. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Collins: Being critical, needed to get more purchase on his punch clear which led to Grimes's goal. 6

Sibbick: Lowe gave him a bit more to think about in contrast to the first leg. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helik: Conceded the free-kick which led to the breakthrough. Looked a soft decision. 6

Andersen: Won his challenges and his positional sense and decision-making was sound. 7

Brittain: Flummoxed by Grimes for the opener. Switched to central midfield in the second half. 6

Palmer: Could not make his mark on proceedings and came off at the break, 6

Mowatt: If this is going to be his send-off in a Barnsley jersey, it was not the desired outcome. Did not dictate as he did for fair spells of the season. 6

Styles: The heart was there and he did his bit in the Reds riposte in the last half-hour. 7

Adeboyejo: Worked hard, but could not make the most of his big opportunity and came off at the break, 5

Woodrow: Given nothing to feed off, but when his second-half chance came, he took it clinically. 7

Morris: A powerhouse and heavily involved in second half. 7

Substitutes: J Williams (Palmer 45). Went close to a leveller and then produced a superb contribution to set up Woodrow's goal. Excellent contribution, 8

Dike ( Adeboyejo 45). No chances, but punched his weight and provided another presence. 6

Kitching (Sibbick 89).