Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against Swansea City

Barnsley's Dominik Frieser jostles with Swansea's Marc Guehi. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Collins: No chance with Ayew's 'worldie' and was decisive enough in his sweeper-keeping. 6

Sibbick: Made some good decisions up against a speedster in Lowe. 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helik: Does exactly what it says on the tin and won plenty. Would not have expecting Ayew to do what he did for his wonderful goal, to be fair. 7

Andersen: Strong, alert and cleared his lines. Typical Andersen. 7

Brittain: Had a fantastic chance to break his scoring duck for the Reds. But alas. Kept going right to the end. 7

Palmer: Came off late on for Jordan Williams. Up against some top players in Hourihane, Fulton and Grimes and while he could not dominate, his work-rate could not be faulted. But could not dictate. 6

Mowatt: Not vintage Mowatt, but did go close with a second-half free-kick. 6

Styles: Not at his bucaneering best and was kept it check offensively in the main. 6

Frieser: Sacrificed at the break for the bulk of Morris. 5

Woodrow: Posed alarms to Woodman with a second-half free-kick and emptied the tank. 6

Dike: Clearly energised from the off in his first appearance in front of Barnsley supporters. Did not get much change out of Cabango and Guehi, but kept coming back for more. Looked better alongside his mate Morris 6

Substitutes: Morris (Frieser 45). Made an excellent impact from the bench and will surely start on Saturday. 8

J Williams (Palmer 78), 6; Adeboyejo (Dike 88).