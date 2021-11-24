Barnsley's Carlton Morris renews acquaintances with ex-Norwich team-mate and Swansea rival Korey Smith after the final whistle at Oakwell. Picture: PA.

Collins: Happy enough to have not as much to do as in previous times. No chance for goals, mind 6

Brittain: Operated as a conventional right-back for the first time since joining the club. Attentive enough. 6

Helik: Made sure Barnsley kept a high line and won most things in the air. 6

Moon: Steady enough on his 21st birthday after some recent fraught times in red. 6

J Williams: Opponent Laird was lively, but also sloppy. 6

Palmer: Coughed up possession a few times and chose the wrong option. 5

Benson: Fired a decent free-kick chance over in the second half. 5

Styles: Looks semi-threatening at times and made a few bursts at least. 6

Frieser: Disciplined in his tracking back, but offered little offensive threat. 5

Woodrow: Couldn't get a clean connection to Barnsley's first chance. Not his night. 5

Cole: Worked hard without the ball on his recall and had one dangerous moment prior to being replaced. 5

Substitutes: Morris (Cole 57) 5; Leya Iseka (Frieser 57) 5; Oulare (Palmer 77), 5.