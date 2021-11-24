Ratings: How Barnsley FC players fared against Swansea City

HERE are the ratings for Barnsley FC players in Wednesday night's Championship home game against Swansea City at Oakwell

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 10:17 pm
Barnsley's Carlton Morris renews acquaintances with ex-Norwich team-mate and Swansea rival Korey Smith after the final whistle at Oakwell. Picture: PA.

Collins: Happy enough to have not as much to do as in previous times. No chance for goals, mind 6

Brittain: Operated as a conventional right-back for the first time since joining the club. Attentive enough. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Helik: Made sure Barnsley kept a high line and won most things in the air. 6

Moon: Steady enough on his 21st birthday after some recent fraught times in red. 6

J Williams: Opponent Laird was lively, but also sloppy. 6

Palmer: Coughed up possession a few times and chose the wrong option. 5

Benson: Fired a decent free-kick chance over in the second half. 5

Styles: Looks semi-threatening at times and made a few bursts at least. 6

Frieser: Disciplined in his tracking back, but offered little offensive threat. 5

Woodrow: Couldn't get a clean connection to Barnsley's first chance. Not his night. 5

Cole: Worked hard without the ball on his recall and had one dangerous moment prior to being replaced. 5

Substitutes: Morris (Cole 57) 5; Leya Iseka (Frieser 57) 5; Oulare (Palmer 77), 5.

Not used: Walton, Gomes, Sibbick, Adeboyejo.

Swansea CityMoon