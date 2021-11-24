Collins: Happy enough to have not as much to do as in previous times. No chance for goals, mind 6
Brittain: Operated as a conventional right-back for the first time since joining the club. Attentive enough. 6
Helik: Made sure Barnsley kept a high line and won most things in the air. 6
Moon: Steady enough on his 21st birthday after some recent fraught times in red. 6
J Williams: Opponent Laird was lively, but also sloppy. 6
Palmer: Coughed up possession a few times and chose the wrong option. 5
Benson: Fired a decent free-kick chance over in the second half. 5
Styles: Looks semi-threatening at times and made a few bursts at least. 6
Frieser: Disciplined in his tracking back, but offered little offensive threat. 5
Woodrow: Couldn't get a clean connection to Barnsley's first chance. Not his night. 5
Cole: Worked hard without the ball on his recall and had one dangerous moment prior to being replaced. 5
Substitutes: Morris (Cole 57) 5; Leya Iseka (Frieser 57) 5; Oulare (Palmer 77), 5.
Not used: Walton, Gomes, Sibbick, Adeboyejo.