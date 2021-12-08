Ratings: How Bradford City players fared against Colchester United

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Wednesday evening's League Two home game with Colchester United.

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 9:58 pm
Bradford City's Alex Gilliead holds off Colchester rival Cole Skuse. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Hornby: Handed his first league start under Derek Adams. A virtual bystander in the first half, but made a key early save in the second to deny Judge. 7

Threlkeld: Not entirely convincing in his defensive duties at certain times, but no major cause for alarm either. 6

O’Connor: Nice and solid at the back. 7

Canavan: Organised well and had a sound evening. 7

Ridehalgh: Not handed too many issues by a tepid Colchester side and bombed forward when the chance arose. 6

Watt: Struck some nice passes and produced some good, probing work in the middle early on. Quieter thereafter. 6

Songo’o; Won his fair share in the engine room. But the arrival of Wiredu gave him more to think about. 6

Gilliead: Enjoyed himself a fair bit in the first half and was a thorn for Colchester. His second half performance dropped a notch. 7

Sutton: Another to pose early issues with his movement and running. Not as integral after. 6

Angol: Went close early on and was an influence. Still searching for his first goals on home soil since mid-August. 6

Robinson: Forced Turner into a key save and was also denied a first-half goal by a last-ditch block from Chambers. Faded on restart. 6

Substitutes: Cooke (Robinson 63). Brought on in the number ten role.

Evans (Songo'o 77). Brought in to provide another attacking option as City sought a badly-needed goal. 6

Lavery (Gilliead 83) 6.

Not used: Foulds, Cousin-Dawson, Kelleher, O’Donnell.

