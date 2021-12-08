Bradford City's Alex Gilliead holds off Colchester rival Cole Skuse. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Hornby: Handed his first league start under Derek Adams. A virtual bystander in the first half, but made a key early save in the second to deny Judge. 7

Threlkeld: Not entirely convincing in his defensive duties at certain times, but no major cause for alarm either. 6

O’Connor: Nice and solid at the back. 7

Canavan: Organised well and had a sound evening. 7

Ridehalgh: Not handed too many issues by a tepid Colchester side and bombed forward when the chance arose. 6

Watt: Struck some nice passes and produced some good, probing work in the middle early on. Quieter thereafter. 6

Songo’o; Won his fair share in the engine room. But the arrival of Wiredu gave him more to think about. 6

Gilliead: Enjoyed himself a fair bit in the first half and was a thorn for Colchester. His second half performance dropped a notch. 7

Sutton: Another to pose early issues with his movement and running. Not as integral after. 6

Angol: Went close early on and was an influence. Still searching for his first goals on home soil since mid-August. 6

Robinson: Forced Turner into a key save and was also denied a first-half goal by a last-ditch block from Chambers. Faded on restart. 6

Substitutes: Cooke (Robinson 63). Brought on in the number ten role.

Evans (Songo'o 77). Brought in to provide another attacking option as City sought a badly-needed goal. 6

Lavery (Gilliead 83) 6.