Hornby: Handed his first league start under Derek Adams. A virtual bystander in the first half, but made a key early save in the second to deny Judge. 7
Threlkeld: Not entirely convincing in his defensive duties at certain times, but no major cause for alarm either. 6
O’Connor: Nice and solid at the back. 7
Canavan: Organised well and had a sound evening. 7
Ridehalgh: Not handed too many issues by a tepid Colchester side and bombed forward when the chance arose. 6
Watt: Struck some nice passes and produced some good, probing work in the middle early on. Quieter thereafter. 6
Songo’o; Won his fair share in the engine room. But the arrival of Wiredu gave him more to think about. 6
Gilliead: Enjoyed himself a fair bit in the first half and was a thorn for Colchester. His second half performance dropped a notch. 7
Sutton: Another to pose early issues with his movement and running. Not as integral after. 6
Angol: Went close early on and was an influence. Still searching for his first goals on home soil since mid-August. 6
Robinson: Forced Turner into a key save and was also denied a first-half goal by a last-ditch block from Chambers. Faded on restart. 6
Substitutes: Cooke (Robinson 63). Brought on in the number ten role.
Evans (Songo'o 77). Brought in to provide another attacking option as City sought a badly-needed goal. 6
Lavery (Gilliead 83) 6.
Not used: Foulds, Cousin-Dawson, Kelleher, O’Donnell.