O’Donnell: Showed good reactions to make two key first-half saves to deny Gibbons and Conlon from distance and was solid throughout. 7
O’Connor: Sound enough performance at the back. 7
Songo’o: Made some good blocks in an imposing performance, but spoiled things by erring for Vale's goal.. 6
Canavan; Held firm at the back against two dangerous opponents in Wilson and Amoo. 6
Threlkeld: Fortunate not to be sent off for a challenge on Conlon after an early caution. Sensibly substituted at the break. 5
Watt: Produced some perceptive passes and moments of quality. 7
Sutton: Put himself about and competed well against a good home midfield. 6
Foulds: Had his hands full against a wily opponent in Worrall. Siwtched to right after Threlkeld came off. Lovely cross for Angol's goal. Good day all round. 8
Vernam: Looked to have the beating of Cass in particular and posed problems for Vale's backline. Unfortunately, scuffed a terrific chance moments before Vale took the lead. 7
Gilliead: Picked up some nice positions, but his decision-making was not great at times on the ball. Kept going and nearly won it. 6
Robinson: A lively presence early on against his old club, but faded. Booed by home fans. Had one decent chance. 6
Substitutes: Ridehalgh (Threlkeld 45). A more steady presence defensively than Threlkeld. 6
Cooke (Songo'o 62). Ticked City over when he came on.,6
Angol (Robinson 62). Big impact from the bench and scored a strikers' goal. 7
Not used: Eisa, Keleher, Evans, Hornby.