Action from Bradford's game at Port Vale. Picture: PA.

O’Donnell: Showed good reactions to make two key first-half saves to deny Gibbons and Conlon from distance and was solid throughout. 7

O’Connor: Sound enough performance at the back. 7

Songo’o: Made some good blocks in an imposing performance, but spoiled things by erring for Vale's goal.. 6

Canavan; Held firm at the back against two dangerous opponents in Wilson and Amoo. 6

Threlkeld: Fortunate not to be sent off for a challenge on Conlon after an early caution. Sensibly substituted at the break. 5

Watt: Produced some perceptive passes and moments of quality. 7

Sutton: Put himself about and competed well against a good home midfield. 6

Foulds: Had his hands full against a wily opponent in Worrall. Siwtched to right after Threlkeld came off. Lovely cross for Angol's goal. Good day all round. 8

Vernam: Looked to have the beating of Cass in particular and posed problems for Vale's backline. Unfortunately, scuffed a terrific chance moments before Vale took the lead. 7

Gilliead: Picked up some nice positions, but his decision-making was not great at times on the ball. Kept going and nearly won it. 6

Robinson: A lively presence early on against his old club, but faded. Booed by home fans. Had one decent chance. 6

Substitutes: Ridehalgh (Threlkeld 45). A more steady presence defensively than Threlkeld. 6

Cooke (Songo'o 62). Ticked City over when he came on.,6

Angol (Robinson 62). Big impact from the bench and scored a strikers' goal. 7