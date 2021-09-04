Ratings: How Bradford City players fared against Walsall

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday afternoon's League Two home game with Walsall at Valley Parade.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 5:08 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 5:12 pm
Bradford City scorer Elliot Watt (right) celebrates with Callum Cooke (left) after opening the scoring. Picture: PA.

O'Donnell: Had no chance with Earing's leveller. 6

Threlkeld: Up against a lively customer in Kiernan, but had to stay alert. Needed no encouragement to get forward when the chance arose. 6

O'Connor: Steady enough, although him and Canavan will have been annoyed by the late first-half concession. 6

Canavan: A day for organisation and concentration with no big centre-forward to mark as such. 6

Ridehalgh: Powered forward with one first-half run catching the eye in particular. Linked well with Vernam. Sound afternoon. 7

Watt: Started the game with authority and his first goal from April smacked of class. A bit more mixed after that. 6

Evans: Restored to the side and tested Rushworth early on. Floored by Labadie ahead of the break and referee Toner was quick to brandish a red card to the Walsall man. 6

Gilliead: Floated around and produced some nice touches. Lively at the start of the second half, in particular. 6

Cooke: Popped up in some dangerous areas and was a sporadic threat to Walsall without totally hitting his straps. 6

Vernam: Should have added to City's lead with a downward header midway through first half and went close before the break. Always an outlet on the left. 7

Cook: Denied by a great early block from Menayese and was involved a fair bit. Menayese and Monthe were up for the fight against him, mind. Missed a couple of second half chances that were pretty good ones by his standards. 6

Substitutes: Crankshaw (Evans 71). 6 Almost won it for City; Lavery (Vernam 77), 6; Robinson (Canavan 89).

Not used: Hornby, Songo'o, Foulds, Kelleher.