Ratings: How Bradford City players fared against Walsall

O'Donnell: Had no chance with Earing's leveller. 6
Threlkeld: Up against a lively customer in Kiernan, but had to stay alert. Needed no encouragement to get forward when the chance arose. 6
O'Connor: Steady enough, although him and Canavan will have been annoyed by the late first-half concession. 6
Canavan: A day for organisation and concentration with no big centre-forward to mark as such. 6
Ridehalgh: Powered forward with one first-half run catching the eye in particular. Linked well with Vernam. Sound afternoon. 7
Watt: Started the game with authority and his first goal from April smacked of class. A bit more mixed after that. 6
Evans: Restored to the side and tested Rushworth early on. Floored by Labadie ahead of the break and referee Toner was quick to brandish a red card to the Walsall man. 6
Gilliead: Floated around and produced some nice touches. Lively at the start of the second half, in particular. 6
Cooke: Popped up in some dangerous areas and was a sporadic threat to Walsall without totally hitting his straps. 6
Vernam: Should have added to City's lead with a downward header midway through first half and went close before the break. Always an outlet on the left. 7
Cook: Denied by a great early block from Menayese and was involved a fair bit. Menayese and Monthe were up for the fight against him, mind. Missed a couple of second half chances that were pretty good ones by his standards. 6
Substitutes: Crankshaw (Evans 71). 6 Almost won it for City; Lavery (Vernam 77), 6; Robinson (Canavan 89).
Not used: Hornby, Songo'o, Foulds, Kelleher.