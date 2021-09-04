Ratings: How Bradford City players fared against Walsall

Bradford City scorer Elliot Watt (right) celebrates with Callum Cooke (left) after opening the scoring. Picture: PA.

O'Donnell: Had no chance with Earing's leveller. 6

Threlkeld: Up against a lively customer in Kiernan, but had to stay alert. Needed no encouragement to get forward when the chance arose. 6

O'Connor: Steady enough, although him and Canavan will have been annoyed by the late first-half concession. 6

Canavan: A day for organisation and concentration with no big centre-forward to mark as such. 6

Ridehalgh: Powered forward with one first-half run catching the eye in particular. Linked well with Vernam. Sound afternoon. 7

Watt: Started the game with authority and his first goal from April smacked of class. A bit more mixed after that. 6

Evans: Restored to the side and tested Rushworth early on. Floored by Labadie ahead of the break and referee Toner was quick to brandish a red card to the Walsall man. 6

Gilliead: Floated around and produced some nice touches. Lively at the start of the second half, in particular. 6

Cooke: Popped up in some dangerous areas and was a sporadic threat to Walsall without totally hitting his straps. 6

Vernam: Should have added to City's lead with a downward header midway through first half and went close before the break. Always an outlet on the left. 7

Cook: Denied by a great early block from Menayese and was involved a fair bit. Menayese and Monthe were up for the fight against him, mind. Missed a couple of second half chances that were pretty good ones by his standards. 6

Substitutes: Crankshaw (Evans 71). 6 Almost won it for City; Lavery (Vernam 77), 6; Robinson (Canavan 89).