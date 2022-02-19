Ratings: How Bradford City players fared at Oldham Athletic

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Saturday afternoon's League One game against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 5:11 pm

Bass: Made an early block to deny Keillor-Dunn, but was left exposed for both goals. Little protection in front of him

Hendrie: Had his hands full defensively. Switched to left-back after Staunton made way. 5

Songo’o: Set the tone with an early slip. Toiled against Keillor-Dunn and Hope. Did graze the bar with a cross-shot early in the second half. 5

O’Connor: Very flaky at times and couldn't get a grip and impose himself on Oldham's tireless front two. Received a red card for violent conduct to sum up his day. 4

Staunton: Suffered badly on his first league start since November 2020 before succumbing to injury. 4

Watt: A tepid and inadequate performance. 4

Sutton: One of the few City players to try and drive them on and look up for the battle. 6

Gilliead: Had a couple of semi-threatening moments, but not too much. 5

Cooke: Offered next to nothing in the number ten role. Replaced early in the second half. 4

Delfouneso: Had a first-half chance, but was a peripheral figure. 4

Cook: Had little to feed off with McGahey and Piergianni up for the battle against him. 5

Substitutes: Cousin-Dawson (Staunton 43) 5. .

Elliott (Cooke 53). Saw a late goal ruled out for a foul on Latics keeper Rogers. 5

Robinson (Cook 83), 6.

Not used: Evans,, Daly, Kelleher, O’Donnell

League One