Bass: Made an early block to deny Keillor-Dunn, but was left exposed for both goals. Little protection in front of him
Hendrie: Had his hands full defensively. Switched to left-back after Staunton made way. 5
Songo’o: Set the tone with an early slip. Toiled against Keillor-Dunn and Hope. Did graze the bar with a cross-shot early in the second half. 5
O’Connor: Very flaky at times and couldn't get a grip and impose himself on Oldham's tireless front two. Received a red card for violent conduct to sum up his day. 4
Staunton: Suffered badly on his first league start since November 2020 before succumbing to injury. 4
Watt: A tepid and inadequate performance. 4
Sutton: One of the few City players to try and drive them on and look up for the battle. 6
Gilliead: Had a couple of semi-threatening moments, but not too much. 5
Cooke: Offered next to nothing in the number ten role. Replaced early in the second half. 4
Delfouneso: Had a first-half chance, but was a peripheral figure. 4
Cook: Had little to feed off with McGahey and Piergianni up for the battle against him. 5
Substitutes: Cousin-Dawson (Staunton 43) 5. .
Elliott (Cooke 53). Saw a late goal ruled out for a foul on Latics keeper Rogers. 5
Robinson (Cook 83), 6.
Not used: Evans,, Daly, Kelleher, O’Donnell