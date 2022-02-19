Bass: Made an early block to deny Keillor-Dunn, but was left exposed for both goals. Little protection in front of him

Hendrie: Had his hands full defensively. Switched to left-back after Staunton made way. 5

Songo’o: Set the tone with an early slip. Toiled against Keillor-Dunn and Hope. Did graze the bar with a cross-shot early in the second half. 5

O’Connor: Very flaky at times and couldn't get a grip and impose himself on Oldham's tireless front two. Received a red card for violent conduct to sum up his day. 4

Staunton: Suffered badly on his first league start since November 2020 before succumbing to injury. 4

Watt: A tepid and inadequate performance. 4

Sutton: One of the few City players to try and drive them on and look up for the battle. 6

Gilliead: Had a couple of semi-threatening moments, but not too much. 5

Cooke: Offered next to nothing in the number ten role. Replaced early in the second half. 4

Delfouneso: Had a first-half chance, but was a peripheral figure. 4

Cook: Had little to feed off with McGahey and Piergianni up for the battle against him. 5

Substitutes: Cousin-Dawson (Staunton 43) 5. .

Elliott (Cooke 53). Saw a late goal ruled out for a foul on Latics keeper Rogers. 5

Robinson (Cook 83), 6.