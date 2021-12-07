Keepmoat Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.

Jones: Hesitant in a first half which saw him cautioned for handball. Made a big second-half save to deny Whyte, one on one. No chance with Oxford' s late winner. 6

Knoyle: Did not cover himself in glory for Oxford's first-half goal. 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderson: Doing it tough this season and had to baby-sit the rookie Rovers defence at times. 6

Blythe: Had a difficult evening down the left, but he was by no means alone. 4

Hasani: One of several inexperienced players at this level and it showed. 4

Smith: Could not dictate on the night. 5

Galbraith: Unlike in the previous midweek home game against Cambridge, could not come to the party. 5

Horton: Looked the most adept young Rovers player on the night and that was reinforced by a second goal in successive games for the Askern lad . One to watch. 7

Barlow: Floated around, but could not make an impact and was not convincing defensively. 4

Rowe: A good, solid professional and an undoubted leader. No surprise that he set up Rovers' leveller. 7

Cukur: Offered next to nothing and brought off at the break. 4

Substitutes: Hiwula (Cukur 45). Clearly needs a goal and missed a couple of chances, including a gilt-edged one. 5

Dodoo (Blythe 45). Added some much-needed ballast to Rovers' frontline. 6

Bogle (Barlow 69). Brought on for his first home appearance since the opening day of the season. 5