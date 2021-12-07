Ratings: How Doncaster Rovers players rated against Oxford United

HERE are the Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Tuesday evening's League One home game against Oxford United at the Keepmoat Stadium

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:11 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:12 pm
Keepmoat Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.

Jones: Hesitant in a first half which saw him cautioned for handball. Made a big second-half save to deny Whyte, one on one. No chance with Oxford' s late winner. 6

Knoyle: Did not cover himself in glory for Oxford's first-half goal. 5

Anderson: Doing it tough this season and had to baby-sit the rookie Rovers defence at times. 6

Blythe: Had a difficult evening down the left, but he was by no means alone. 4

Hasani: One of several inexperienced players at this level and it showed. 4

Smith: Could not dictate on the night. 5

Galbraith: Unlike in the previous midweek home game against Cambridge, could not come to the party. 5

Horton: Looked the most adept young Rovers player on the night and that was reinforced by a second goal in successive games for the Askern lad . One to watch. 7

Barlow: Floated around, but could not make an impact and was not convincing defensively. 4

Rowe: A good, solid professional and an undoubted leader. No surprise that he set up Rovers' leveller. 7

Cukur: Offered next to nothing and brought off at the break. 4

Substitutes: Hiwula (Cukur 45). Clearly needs a goal and missed a couple of chances, including a gilt-edged one. 5

Dodoo (Blythe 45). Added some much-needed ballast to Rovers' frontline. 6

Bogle (Barlow 69). Brought on for his first home appearance since the opening day of the season. 5

Not used: Dahlberg, E Williams, Ravenhill, Faulkner.

