Ratings - How England players fared against Austria

Pickford: Made a smart save to deny Sabitzer and fell awkwardly late on. Also prevented club mate Godfrey from a disastrous own goal. 7
Alexander-Arnold: Had an early chance, but his night ended with a worrying injury scare. 6
Coady: Got flustered along with his fellow England defenders in second half. 5
Mings: Lucky to stay on after a forearm smash in first half. 5
Trippier: Bombed forward when chance arose in first half. More difficult in second half. 6
Grealish: Already looks a go-to man for England and has become a big player fast. 8
Rice: Got an hour in the tank, but not too much else. 6
Bellingham: Played a part in the goal and it was a night to remember on his full debut. 7
Lingard: Contributed to goal, but not a vintage night. 6
Kane: Produced a couple of lovely sweeping passes and touches of first half class. Spurned one decent opportunity. 6
Saka: A night to remember with his first international goal. 7
Substitutes: Calvert-Lewin 6, Godfrey 5, White 6, Watkins 6, Ward-Prowse 6.