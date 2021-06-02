Ratings - How England players fared against Austria

Jude Bellingham, pictured on his first senior England start in Wednesday night's friendly against Austria at the Riverside Stadium. Picture: PA.

Pickford: Made a smart save to deny Sabitzer and fell awkwardly late on. Also prevented club mate Godfrey from a disastrous own goal. 7

Alexander-Arnold: Had an early chance, but his night ended with a worrying injury scare. 6

Coady: Got flustered along with his fellow England defenders in second half. 5

Mings: Lucky to stay on after a forearm smash in first half. 5

Trippier: Bombed forward when chance arose in first half. More difficult in second half. 6

Grealish: Already looks a go-to man for England and has become a big player fast. 8

Rice: Got an hour in the tank, but not too much else. 6

Bellingham: Played a part in the goal and it was a night to remember on his full debut. 7

Lingard: Contributed to goal, but not a vintage night. 6

Kane: Produced a couple of lovely sweeping passes and touches of first half class. Spurned one decent opportunity. 6

Saka: A night to remember with his first international goal. 7