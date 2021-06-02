Ratings - How England players fared against Austria

HERE are the ratings for England players from Wednesday evening's friendly against Austria at the Riverside Stadium

By Leon Wobschall
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:56 pm
Jude Bellingham, pictured on his first senior England start in Wednesday night's friendly against Austria at the Riverside Stadium. Picture: PA.

Pickford: Made a smart save to deny Sabitzer and fell awkwardly late on. Also prevented club mate Godfrey from a disastrous own goal. 7

Alexander-Arnold: Had an early chance, but his night ended with a worrying injury scare. 6

Coady: Got flustered along with his fellow England defenders in second half. 5

Mings: Lucky to stay on after a forearm smash in first half. 5

Trippier: Bombed forward when chance arose in first half. More difficult in second half. 6

Grealish: Already looks a go-to man for England and has become a big player fast. 8

Rice: Got an hour in the tank, but not too much else. 6

Bellingham: Played a part in the goal and it was a night to remember on his full debut. 7

Lingard: Contributed to goal, but not a vintage night. 6

Kane: Produced a couple of lovely sweeping passes and touches of first half class. Spurned one decent opportunity. 6

Saka: A night to remember with his first international goal. 7

Substitutes: Calvert-Lewin 6, Godfrey 5, White 6, Watkins 6, Ward-Prowse 6.