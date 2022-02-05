Ratings: How Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC players fared at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town
Blackman: Had nothing to do on his debut for Town. 6
Pipa: Succumbed to injury on the half-hour. A real frustration for him. 6
Pearson: Handed the captain's armband and relished the battle as always. 7
Sarr: Some forceful defending, even if he almost scored a crazy own goal. 6
Ruffles: Good contribution and did well down the left. 7
Russell: A strong performance, especially in the first half. Encouraging. 8
Eiting: Handed a second full debut and will be better for the outing. 6
Holmes: Proved the difference with a moment of quality. 7
Thomas: Looked one of the classier players on view, for sure. 8
Rhodes: Toiled in tough conditions, but no reward on his 32nd birthday. 6
Koroma: Went close on a couple of occasions in the second half. 7
Substitutes: Turton (Pipa 30). Saw a goal ruled out for offside. 7
Sinani (Koroma 60). Went close with one shot. 6
O'Brien (Eiting 60), 6.
Ward (Rhodes 84). Hit post. 6
Lees (Holmes 84). 6
Not used: Nicholls, Toffolo, High, Campbell, Sinani.
Barnsley
Walton: Made a couple of good saves on the day. 7
J Williams: Lucky to get away with a robust first-half challenge on his return to his hometown club. 6
Andersen: Got through plenty of work and was strong enough at the back. 6
Halme: Made his first appearance since September 18 and will be better for the outing. 6
Kitching: Some decent bursts forward in second half. Spurned one decent chance. Thomas posed some problems. 6
Palmer: Having a difficult season and this was another poor day for him. 4
Gomes: How he could do with an experienced player or two alongside him. 5
Bassi: Tippy-tappy, busy and bright. But didn't hurt Town. 6
Marsh: Handed a start in testing conditions. 5
Leya Ieska: Offered little in the first period. 5
Styles. Tried his best in his attempts to get Barnsley going. 6
Substitutes: Benson (Marsh 45). Was an influence when he came on, certainly for the first half-hour. 6
Helik (Halme 45). Suffered frustration when his late goal was ruled out. 6
Morris (Leya Iseka 45). Provided a much-needed presence for Barnsley up top. 7
Cole (Palmer 78). 6.
Not used: Jinadu, Collins, Hondermarck, Vita, Thompson.