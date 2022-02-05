Ratings: How Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC players fared at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town

Blackman: Had nothing to do on his debut for Town. 6

Pipa: Succumbed to injury on the half-hour. A real frustration for him. 6

Duane Holmes celebrates his goal for Huddersfield with Carel Eiting. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Pearson: Handed the captain's armband and relished the battle as always. 7

Sarr: Some forceful defending, even if he almost scored a crazy own goal. 6

Ruffles: Good contribution and did well down the left. 7

Russell: A strong performance, especially in the first half. Encouraging. 8

Eiting: Handed a second full debut and will be better for the outing. 6

Holmes: Proved the difference with a moment of quality. 7

Thomas: Looked one of the classier players on view, for sure. 8

Rhodes: Toiled in tough conditions, but no reward on his 32nd birthday. 6

Koroma: Went close on a couple of occasions in the second half. 7

Substitutes: Turton (Pipa 30). Saw a goal ruled out for offside. 7

Sinani (Koroma 60). Went close with one shot. 6

O'Brien (Eiting 60), 6.

Ward (Rhodes 84). Hit post. 6

Lees (Holmes 84). 6

Not used: Nicholls, Toffolo, High, Campbell, Sinani.

Barnsley

Walton: Made a couple of good saves on the day. 7

J Williams: Lucky to get away with a robust first-half challenge on his return to his hometown club. 6

Andersen: Got through plenty of work and was strong enough at the back. 6

Halme: Made his first appearance since September 18 and will be better for the outing. 6

Kitching: Some decent bursts forward in second half. Spurned one decent chance. Thomas posed some problems. 6

Palmer: Having a difficult season and this was another poor day for him. 4

Gomes: How he could do with an experienced player or two alongside him. 5

Bassi: Tippy-tappy, busy and bright. But didn't hurt Town. 6

Marsh: Handed a start in testing conditions. 5

Leya Ieska: Offered little in the first period. 5

Styles. Tried his best in his attempts to get Barnsley going. 6

Substitutes: Benson (Marsh 45). Was an influence when he came on, certainly for the first half-hour. 6

Helik (Halme 45). Suffered frustration when his late goal was ruled out. 6

Morris (Leya Iseka 45). Provided a much-needed presence for Barnsley up top. 7

Cole (Palmer 78). 6.