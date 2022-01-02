Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Blackburn Rovers

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Sunday afternoon's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

By Leon Wobschall
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:40 pm
Ewood Park

Nicholls: Protected well and not called into action too much. 6

Pearson: Had a commanding afternoon at the club where he started his career. 7

Lees: Solid and secure at the back. 7

Colwill: Another defender who had a good afternoon, epitomised by one fine saving tackle late on. 8

Thomas: Quiet in an offensive sense, but grafted for the team. 6

High: Not a day for polish, but perspiration. 6

O’Brien: Some looseness in possession at times, but some good things as well. 6

Toffolo: Produced one excellent first-half opportunity for Holmes, which almost added to his assist list. 7

Holmes: Had Town's two best opportunities, but could not convert them. Maybe fortunate not to be sent off after a late challenge on Dolan. 6

Sinani: An afternoon for digging in and Sinani did just that. 6

Koroma: Would have wanted to make a bigger impact after starting in the place of the ill Danny Ward. 5

Substitutes: Rhodes (Koroma 67), 6; Turton (High 71) 6.

Not used: Schofield, Pipa, Rowe, Ruffels, Russell..

