Nicholls: Protected well and not called into action too much. 6
Pearson: Had a commanding afternoon at the club where he started his career. 7
Lees: Solid and secure at the back. 7
Colwill: Another defender who had a good afternoon, epitomised by one fine saving tackle late on. 8
Thomas: Quiet in an offensive sense, but grafted for the team. 6
High: Not a day for polish, but perspiration. 6
O’Brien: Some looseness in possession at times, but some good things as well. 6
Toffolo: Produced one excellent first-half opportunity for Holmes, which almost added to his assist list. 7
Holmes: Had Town's two best opportunities, but could not convert them. Maybe fortunate not to be sent off after a late challenge on Dolan. 6
Sinani: An afternoon for digging in and Sinani did just that. 6
Koroma: Would have wanted to make a bigger impact after starting in the place of the ill Danny Ward. 5
Substitutes: Rhodes (Koroma 67), 6; Turton (High 71) 6.
Not used: Schofield, Pipa, Rowe, Ruffels, Russell..