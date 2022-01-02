Ewood Park

Nicholls: Protected well and not called into action too much. 6

Pearson: Had a commanding afternoon at the club where he started his career. 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lees: Solid and secure at the back. 7

Colwill: Another defender who had a good afternoon, epitomised by one fine saving tackle late on. 8

Thomas: Quiet in an offensive sense, but grafted for the team. 6

High: Not a day for polish, but perspiration. 6

O’Brien: Some looseness in possession at times, but some good things as well. 6

Toffolo: Produced one excellent first-half opportunity for Holmes, which almost added to his assist list. 7

Holmes: Had Town's two best opportunities, but could not convert them. Maybe fortunate not to be sent off after a late challenge on Dolan. 6

Sinani: An afternoon for digging in and Sinani did just that. 6

Koroma: Would have wanted to make a bigger impact after starting in the place of the ill Danny Ward. 5

Substitutes: Rhodes (Koroma 67), 6; Turton (High 71) 6.