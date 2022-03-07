Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Nottingham Forest

Blackman: Little protection for both of Forest's first-half goals. 6

Pearson: Showed no hesitation in powering forward when the chance arose. 6

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarr: Made some key first-half challenges, including one in the run-up to Surridge's goal. 6

Tom Lees celebrates his goal for Huddersfield Town at the City Ground. Picture: PA.

Lees: Showed his penchant for scoring goals once more. 7

Pipa: Adventurous and went close when he hit the post. 7

Hogg: Slotted in pretty seamlessly and enjoyed the battle. 7

Eiting: Some nice contributions. A player who is pleasing on the eye. 6

Ruffels: Played Yates onside for Forest's second. 5

Thomas: Posed problems for Worrall in particular, but missed a big chance. 7

Sinani: Floated around with intent and set up Lees' goal. 7

Holmes: Picked up some excellent positions and was a thorn for Forest for spells. Was incensed that he didn't get a second-half penalty. 7

Substitutes: Toffolo (Ruffels 55), 6; Ward (Sarr 55), 7; Rhodes (Holmes 67), 6; Anjorin (Sinani 79), 6.