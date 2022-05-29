Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Nottingham Forest at Wembley

Nicholls: No chance with Forest's breakthrough before the break. Sad end to a brilliant season. 6

Lees: Handled Davis well enough and was typical Lees. Sound and solid. 7

Sarr: The headline call by Corberan and the big defender had a mixed first half and was brought off early in the second period. His inclusion did not reap a reward. 5

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg tussles with Nottingham Forest rival Philip Zinckernagel. Picture: PA

Colwill: A horror moment before half-time saw him divert Garner's cross into his own net under pressure from Yates. Tough episode for the impressive loanee. 5

Pipa: Little opportunity to bomb forward as he can. 6

Hogg: Restored to his customary midfield berth against a Forest side who were strong in the middle of the park. Switched to the back early in second half after Sarr made way. 7

O'Brien: The heartbeat and driving force for Town and showed why he is one of the best operators in the second-tier. 8

Toffolo: Could not dictate going forward as he can, due to the presence of Messrs Johnson and Spence. At the centre of a huge moment of controversy in the second half when he was booked for simulation in the box when there appeared to be contact by Colback. 6

Thomas: Bright start and fancied it against Worrall, one on one. The main source of offensive danger for Town and was a go-to man. 7

Sinani: Plenty of good work off the ball for the team, but negligible impact going forward. 5

Ward: Had a half-chance just before half-time. 6

Substitutes: Russell (Sarr 57); 6.

Holmes (Sinani 66) 5.

Rhodes (Ward 67) 6.