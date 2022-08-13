Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholls: Showed his quality by making a big save to deny Baker from the spot in the first half. No chance with the leveller. Booked. Made a good late save to thwart Baker. 7

Turton: Brought on the right-side of a back three and looked calm and controlled. Tested in second half. One key interception. 7

Lees: Kept busy in second half and had to hold it together. 7

Huddersfield Town keeper Lee Nicholls keeps out Lewis Baker's penalty in Saturday's game against Stoke City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Nakayama: An English style defender and a real competitor and what a header to put Town in front. 8

Kesler-Hayden: Handed a debut and showed promise. 7

Hogg: A reassuring rewind to the Hogg of old in the first-half in particular. 7

Rudoni: Showed some poise and set the wheels in motion for the third goal. 7

Ruffels: High boot for the penalty. Made the wrong decision, but Nicholls saved his bacon. 6

Anjorin: Showed flashes of threat, but found it harder in second half when he was sloppy on occasions. 6

Ward: Relished the challenge up top and competed as always and got his goal. 7

Thomas: Looked up for it and a number of deliveries posed real problems, none moreso than for the goal. Town's most dangerous player. 8

Substitutes: Holmes (Anjorin 64). Key assist for Ward's goal. Stayed alive. 7

Camara (Thomas 82), 6.

Rhodes (Ward 82), 7.

Boyle (Kesler-Hayden 90).