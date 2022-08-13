Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared against Stoke City

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon's Championship home game against Stoke City at the John Smith's Stadium

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 5:27 pm

Nicholls: Showed his quality by making a big save to deny Baker from the spot in the first half. No chance with the leveller. Booked. Made a good late save to thwart Baker. 7

Turton: Brought on the right-side of a back three and looked calm and controlled. Tested in second half. One key interception. 7

Lees: Kept busy in second half and had to hold it together. 7

Huddersfield Town keeper Lee Nicholls keeps out Lewis Baker's penalty in Saturday's game against Stoke City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Nakayama: An English style defender and a real competitor and what a header to put Town in front. 8

Kesler-Hayden: Handed a debut and showed promise. 7

Hogg: A reassuring rewind to the Hogg of old in the first-half in particular. 7

Rudoni: Showed some poise and set the wheels in motion for the third goal. 7

Ruffels: High boot for the penalty. Made the wrong decision, but Nicholls saved his bacon. 6

Anjorin: Showed flashes of threat, but found it harder in second half when he was sloppy on occasions. 6

Ward: Relished the challenge up top and competed as always and got his goal. 7

Thomas: Looked up for it and a number of deliveries posed real problems, none moreso than for the goal. Town's most dangerous player. 8

Substitutes: Holmes (Anjorin 64). Key assist for Ward's goal. Stayed alive. 7

Camara (Thomas 82), 6.

Rhodes (Ward 82), 7.

Boyle (Kesler-Hayden 90).

Not used: Chapman, Boyle, Russell, Koroma.

