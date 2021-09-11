Ratings: How Huddersfield Town players fared at Stoke City

Action from Huddersfield Town's game at Stoke City. Picture: Getty Images.

Nicholls: Confident in his duties, but had little to do, in truth. No chance for Brown's leveller. 6

Pearson: Will not want to watch re-runs of Stoke's second goal when he failed to clear his lines and proceeded to put the ball in his own net. 5

Lees: Couldn't keep a header down just before the break. Booked early in the second half for catching Surridge in the face. Solid enough at the back and Town looked the worse without him. 7

Sarr: Will have been disappointed for Brown's goal and was not convincing in the second half. 5

Thomas: The newly-crowned Championship of the month for August showed moments of danger from set-plays from his choice repertoire. Will have surprised few that he had a part in Town's goal. 7

O'Brien: A spate of work as usual for the team. But little devilment in the final third. In the vicinity when Brown levelled and he and Sarr could not deal with Vrancic ahead of the hosts' second. 6

Hogg: Steady in first half, but found it tougher in the second half. 6

Toffolo: Kept his shape defensively and afforded a lovely bonus by way of his first goal since December. 7

Holmes: Featured on the right and could not dictate against a disciplined Stoke backline. Booked. 6

Campbell: Some nice link-up with Thomas early on and fought his corner. Tested Bursik in second half. Booked 6

Koroma: Did not sparkle as he can. Worked hard enough for the team, but not too much came off offensively. 6

Substitutes: Turton (Lees 67), 6; Sinani (Holmes 68), 6; Odubeko (Campbell 78). 6.