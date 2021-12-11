Ratings: How Hull City players fared against Bristol City

HERE are the Hull City player ratings from Saturday's Championship home game against Bristol City at the MKM Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 5:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th December 2021, 5:08 pm
Hull City's Josh Magennis jostles with Bristol City opponent Han-Noah Massengo.

Baxter: Nothing to do in the first half and had to be more alert in the second. 6

Bernard: Made some solid interventions at the back. 7

McLoughlin: Excellent in the first half in his decision-making and made two timely last-ditch challenges. The second period was more challenging and he and his fellow defenders won't have been happy with the leveller. 7

Greaves: Won plenty in the air and was kept busy in the second half. 7

Lewis-Potter: Popped up all over the place early on and was involved in the game's key moment 11 minutes from time. 7

Smallwood: Held the middle ground well in the first half. Tougher on the restart..Booked. 6

Docherty: Got through plenty of work and tried to drive Hull forward. Not everything came off. 6

Longman: Scored a cracking goal and almost provided an encore. Quieter in the second half. 7

Honeyman: Not as influential as he can be, but his attitude could not be faulted. And got his rewards in the 79th minute. 7

Wilks: Missed an excellent chance to double Hull's lead. Worked hard, but not vintage either. 6

Magennis: Competed and linked play well at times. But did not have much influence in front of goal. Looks in need a goal. 6

Substitutes: Eaves (Magennis 69). Played his part in the key second goal. 7

T Smith (Wilks 69). Helped liven up Hull. 7

R Williams (Longman 82) 6.

Not used: Ingram, Elder, Cannon, Huddlestone.

