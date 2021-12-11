Hull City's Josh Magennis jostles with Bristol City opponent Han-Noah Massengo. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Baxter: Nothing to do in the first half and had to be more alert in the second. 6

Bernard: Made some solid interventions at the back. 7

McLoughlin: Excellent in the first half in his decision-making and made two timely last-ditch challenges. The second period was more challenging and he and his fellow defenders won't have been happy with the leveller. 7

Greaves: Won plenty in the air and was kept busy in the second half. 7

Lewis-Potter: Popped up all over the place early on and was involved in the game's key moment 11 minutes from time. 7

Smallwood: Held the middle ground well in the first half. Tougher on the restart..Booked. 6

Docherty: Got through plenty of work and tried to drive Hull forward. Not everything came off. 6

Longman: Scored a cracking goal and almost provided an encore. Quieter in the second half. 7

Honeyman: Not as influential as he can be, but his attitude could not be faulted. And got his rewards in the 79th minute. 7

Wilks: Missed an excellent chance to double Hull's lead. Worked hard, but not vintage either. 6

Magennis: Competed and linked play well at times. But did not have much influence in front of goal. Looks in need a goal. 6

Substitutes: Eaves (Magennis 69). Played his part in the key second goal. 7

T Smith (Wilks 69). Helped liven up Hull. 7

R Williams (Longman 82) 6.