Ratings: How Hull City players fared at Blackburn Rovers

HERE are the Hull City player ratings from Tuesday evening's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 10:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 11:00 pm
Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter strikes at goal against Blackburn. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Ingram: A fair bit to do in the second half and made some decent saves on the night. 7

Coyle: Bombed forward in the first-half and never stopped running. Big heart. 7

Bernard: The heat was on him and Greaves in a difficult spell in the second half, which proved game-clinching. 6

Greaves: Showed his range of passing in the first half, but lost Ayala for Rovers' first goal. 6

Elder: In the wars in the first half and supplied the cross for Magennis's disallowed goal. Plenty of energy, but it was a test in the second period. 6

Docherty: Involved a fair bit and kept going. 7

Smallwood: Restored to the side and handed the captain's armband against his former club and his attitude and work-rate could not be faulted. 6 .

M Smith: Handed a start in place of George Moncur, Picked up some half-decent positions in the first half, but couldn't make the most of them. 6

Wilks: Kept in check by Pickering and cannot get the better of him. 5

Magennis: Found the net, only for an offside flag to stop any celebrations. Another disappointing night. 5

Lewis-Potter: Had some dangerous moments, but one of several City players who could do with a goal. 6

Substitutes: Moncur (M Smith 67), 7; T Smith (Wilks 77), 6; Longman (Magennis 68), 6.

Substitutes unused: Baxter, Emmanuel, Cannon, McLoughlin.