Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter strikes at goal against Blackburn. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Ingram: A fair bit to do in the second half and made some decent saves on the night. 7

Coyle: Bombed forward in the first-half and never stopped running. Big heart. 7

Bernard: The heat was on him and Greaves in a difficult spell in the second half, which proved game-clinching. 6

Greaves: Showed his range of passing in the first half, but lost Ayala for Rovers' first goal. 6

Elder: In the wars in the first half and supplied the cross for Magennis's disallowed goal. Plenty of energy, but it was a test in the second period. 6

Docherty: Involved a fair bit and kept going. 7

Smallwood: Restored to the side and handed the captain's armband against his former club and his attitude and work-rate could not be faulted. 6 .

M Smith: Handed a start in place of George Moncur, Picked up some half-decent positions in the first half, but couldn't make the most of them. 6

Wilks: Kept in check by Pickering and cannot get the better of him. 5

Magennis: Found the net, only for an offside flag to stop any celebrations. Another disappointing night. 5

Lewis-Potter: Had some dangerous moments, but one of several City players who could do with a goal. 6

Substitutes: Moncur (M Smith 67), 7; T Smith (Wilks 77), 6; Longman (Magennis 68), 6.