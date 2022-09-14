Johansson: Had little to do, in the event. 7

Hall: Went close at the back stick early on in his return to the side. Him and Wood gave no short change to ex-Miller Yates. 8

Wood: No goal on this occasion, but an assist nevertheless. It’s been an eventful season. 8

Harding: Such a reliable customer and the sort of unsung, consistent player. A rare and deserved piece of limelight with goal. 8

Barlaser: Hotly pursued by Blackpool and showed a glimpse of his talent to help set up the breakthrough. 8

Norton-Cuffy: Settling in really nicely and gaining confidence all the time. Showed some lovely footwork. 8

Rathbone: Trademark industry and you know what you get from this terrier. 8

Wiles: Showed he has so much gas in the tank. Rattled the post on 73 minutes and converted a late header. But offside flag thwarted him. 8

Bramall: Express pace. Final ball could have been better at times. But coming along nicely enough. 7

Ogbene: Searing burst of pace announced himself. Soon after, he scored a deft touch with his head to notch his fifth goal of a handsome season. Irrepressible. 9

Washington: Almost in, but for a saving challenge from Ekpiteta in the first half. Such a grafter and team man. 7

Substitutes: Bola (Bramall 63). Came on for his first appearance of the campaign and set up the third. 7

Kelly (Washington 75). First Championship goal. 7

Humphreys (Norton-Cuffy 81), 6; High (Rathbone 81), 6.