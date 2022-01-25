Ratings: How Rotherham United players fared against Cambridge United

Rotherham United players celebrate Wes Harding's milestone opener. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Johannson: A couple of decent saves and made the key penalty block to win the day for Rotherham in the shoot-out. 7

Harding: Had a fun fest down the right at times on a night when he helped himself to a first-ever professional goal and it was a well-taken one. 7

Edmonds-Green: Handed an outing in the centre of defence and was steady enough. 6

Ihiekwe: The captain-for-the night made one vital challenge to deny a certain goal for Sam Smith in the first half and was diligent in his duties. 7

Mattock: Most of the defensive work came down his side in the first half. 6

Sadlier: Produced one or two lovely crosses. But also overdid things at times. 6

Odoffin: Could not truly impose himself on the game. 6

Lindsay: Will be better for the outing and getting some miles on the clock. But could not overly inspire. 6

Bola: His corners posed some problems in the first half. 6

Kayode: A big unit and went close in each half. A handful with his physicality at times. 6

Grigg: Some of his touches and pieces of link-up play were a delight. Not just a goalscorer. 7

Substitutes: Wiles (Sadlier 66) 6, Ladapo (Grigg 66) 6, Ogbene (Harding 66) 6, Miller (Bola 66) 6, Ferguson (Kayode 86).