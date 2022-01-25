Ratings: How Rotherham United players fared against Cambridge United

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Tuesday evening's Papa John's Trophy home tie with Cambridge United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 9:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 9:12 pm
Rotherham United players celebrate Wes Harding's milestone opener. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Johannson: A couple of decent saves and made the key penalty block to win the day for Rotherham in the shoot-out. 7

Harding: Had a fun fest down the right at times on a night when he helped himself to a first-ever professional goal and it was a well-taken one. 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edmonds-Green: Handed an outing in the centre of defence and was steady enough. 6

Ihiekwe: The captain-for-the night made one vital challenge to deny a certain goal for Sam Smith in the first half and was diligent in his duties. 7

Mattock: Most of the defensive work came down his side in the first half. 6

Sadlier: Produced one or two lovely crosses. But also overdid things at times. 6

Odoffin: Could not truly impose himself on the game. 6

Lindsay: Will be better for the outing and getting some miles on the clock. But could not overly inspire. 6

Bola: His corners posed some problems in the first half. 6

Kayode: A big unit and went close in each half. A handful with his physicality at times. 6

Grigg: Some of his touches and pieces of link-up play were a delight. Not just a goalscorer. 7

Substitutes: Wiles (Sadlier 66) 6, Ladapo (Grigg 66) 6, Ogbene (Harding 66) 6, Miller (Bola 66) 6, Ferguson (Kayode 86).

Not used: Vickers, MacDonald.