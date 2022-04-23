Johansson: Distribution a bit awry at times. Made a key second-half save to thwart Williams. 7

Edmonds-Green: Picked the perfect moment to score his first home goal for the Millers. 7

Wood: Showed have earned an early penalty. Grimaced a bit in the first half after getting hurt in a challenge, but soldiered on, as the veteran usually goes. 6

Dan Barlaser celebrates his winner from the spot for Rotherham United against Oxford United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Ihiekwe: Steady enough at the back. 6

Barlaser: Unfortunate moment when he fired the ball into his own net. Went close to scoring in the second half before showing real bottle to net from the spot and complete his comeback. 7

Harding: Booked in first half. Saw plenty of the ball. Kept going. 6

Rathbone: Tenacious in midfield and a hive of industry. 8

Wiles: Little came off until his choice moment of quality to help the hosts level. Missed a chance to seal it. 6

Osei-Tutu: Posted a threat on the left and was pacey and direct. Booked late on. 7

Ogbene: Came to the fore well in the second half and was much more assertive. Won penalty. 7

Smith: Got some close attention from Oxford's centre-halves and his work-rate was prodigious as usual. Spurned a couple of chances to seal it. 6

Substitutes: Mattock (Harding 80); Lindsay (Rathbone 80).