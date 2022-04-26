Ratings: How Rotherham United players fared against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

HERE is how Rotherham United players rated in Tuesday night's crunch League One fixture against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

By Leon Wobschall
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 9:47 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 9:49 pm

Johansson: Protected well and would have been expecting to be much busier. Had no chance with the own goal 7

Edmonds-Green: Made one vital first-half interception and was commanding again at the back. 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Wood: Does exactly want it says on the tin. Had a chance with the second-half header. 7

Michael Ihiekwe celebrates his goal for Rotherham United at Sunderland. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Ihiekwe: Got the glory with the breakthrough goal. Unfortunately went from hero to villain. Cruel. 7

Harding: An unsung hero for the Millers and gave everything as everyone in a visiting jersey did. 7

Rathbone: Carried on from where he left off on Saturday. Absolutely everywhere. Booked. 8

Barlaser: A controlling influence and he and Rathbone ran it. Set up Ihiekwe's goal. 8

Wiles: Popped in some dangerous positions and Sunderland did not look after him at all. Had two good first-half opportunities which he spurned. 7

Osei-Tutu: Big onus on him defensively. Stood up after being targeted early and his pace and direct proved a real problem for the hosts going forward. Excellent. 8

Ogbene: Looked in the mood on the big pitch and posed problems for Sunderland's defence with his energy and trickery. 8

Smith: Won most things in the air and ran a marathon. Missed a big chance before leveller. 7

Substitutes: Mattock (Osei-Tutu 76), 6; Lindsay (Rathbone 80), 6.

Not used: Chapman, Kelly, Bola, Kayode, Odoffin.

SunderlandStadium of LightLeague One