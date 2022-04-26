Ratings: How Rotherham United players fared against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light

Johansson: Protected well and would have been expecting to be much busier. Had no chance with the own goal 7

Edmonds-Green: Made one vital first-half interception and was commanding again at the back. 7

Wood: Does exactly want it says on the tin. Had a chance with the second-half header. 7

Michael Ihiekwe celebrates his goal for Rotherham United at Sunderland. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Ihiekwe: Got the glory with the breakthrough goal. Unfortunately went from hero to villain. Cruel. 7

Harding: An unsung hero for the Millers and gave everything as everyone in a visiting jersey did. 7

Rathbone: Carried on from where he left off on Saturday. Absolutely everywhere. Booked. 8

Barlaser: A controlling influence and he and Rathbone ran it. Set up Ihiekwe's goal. 8

Wiles: Popped in some dangerous positions and Sunderland did not look after him at all. Had two good first-half opportunities which he spurned. 7

Osei-Tutu: Big onus on him defensively. Stood up after being targeted early and his pace and direct proved a real problem for the hosts going forward. Excellent. 8

Ogbene: Looked in the mood on the big pitch and posed problems for Sunderland's defence with his energy and trickery. 8

Smith: Won most things in the air and ran a marathon. Missed a big chance before leveller. 7

Substitutes: Mattock (Osei-Tutu 76), 6; Lindsay (Rathbone 80), 6.