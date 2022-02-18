Ratings: How Rotherham United players fared against Wigan Athletic

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Friday evening's League One home game with Wigan Athletic at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:45 pm

Vickers: No chance with Humphrys' strike. Many felt the foul on him for Wigan's disallowed goal was soft. 6

Harding: Up against a speedster in Massey and did well and powered forward. Terrific attitude. 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wood: Won his fair share as usual and was pretty strong at the back. 7

Rotherham United goalscorer Ollie Rathbone tussles with ex-Millers defender Curtis Tilt. Picture: PA.

Ihiekwe: Both sets of defences were good on the night. 7

Ogbene: A good battle between him and McClean and had a good second half. Involved ever so much 7

Barlaser: Couldn't dictate as he can, albeit in tough conditions. 6

Rathbone: Typically tigerish and industrious on his return to the starting line-up and then came his brilliant leveller. Covered every blade of grass. 8

Wiles: Threatened at a few driving runs and set up a good chance for Smith. 6

Ferguson: Neat and tidy and possessed a good work ethic. But couldn't threaten with his deliveries. 6

Ladapo: Tilt was up for the fight against him and he couldn't follow up his memorable strike against the Owls. Kept in check. 6

Smith: Went close as anyone for United. Wigan defenders were up for the battle, but Smith was a strong force in the Millers' comeback. 7

Substitutes: Osei-Tutu (Ferguson 60). Entered the fray for his home debut after a decent cameo at Hillsborough. Provided an energy rush. 6

Kayode (Ladapo 71), 6.

Not used: Johansson, Bola, Lindsay, MacDonald, Odoffin

Wigan AthleticLeague One