Vickers: No chance with Humphrys' strike. Many felt the foul on him for Wigan's disallowed goal was soft. 6

Harding: Up against a speedster in Massey and did well and powered forward. Terrific attitude. 7

Wood: Won his fair share as usual and was pretty strong at the back. 7

Rotherham United goalscorer Ollie Rathbone tussles with ex-Millers defender Curtis Tilt. Picture: PA.

Ihiekwe: Both sets of defences were good on the night. 7

Ogbene: A good battle between him and McClean and had a good second half. Involved ever so much 7

Barlaser: Couldn't dictate as he can, albeit in tough conditions. 6

Rathbone: Typically tigerish and industrious on his return to the starting line-up and then came his brilliant leveller. Covered every blade of grass. 8

Wiles: Threatened at a few driving runs and set up a good chance for Smith. 6

Ferguson: Neat and tidy and possessed a good work ethic. But couldn't threaten with his deliveries. 6

Ladapo: Tilt was up for the fight against him and he couldn't follow up his memorable strike against the Owls. Kept in check. 6

Smith: Went close as anyone for United. Wigan defenders were up for the battle, but Smith was a strong force in the Millers' comeback. 7

Substitutes: Osei-Tutu (Ferguson 60). Entered the fray for his home debut after a decent cameo at Hillsborough. Provided an energy rush. 6

Kayode (Ladapo 71), 6.