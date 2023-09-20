All Sections
Ratings: Leadership from Jack Rudoni and a strong impact from the bench - Huddersfield Town marks versus Stoke in Neil Warnock's farewell

HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship home game with Stoke City.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 22:18 BST

Nicholls: A bit unlucky with the parry for Stoke’s first goal and no chance with the second. 6

M Pearson: Proper header put Town in front and involved in the second. Lost Wilmot for Stoke’s second, a rare blemish. 7

Helik: After batting it out with Hugill on Saturday, the threat Campbell posed was more pace-related. 6

Jack Rudoni celebrates scoring Huddersfield Town's equaliser v Stoke City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Jack Rudoni celebrates scoring Huddersfield Town's equaliser v Stoke City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Jack Rudoni celebrates scoring Huddersfield Town's equaliser v Stoke City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Ruffels: Busy time of it, made way at the break. 6

Nakayama: A milestone game, his first league start since November 2. Entrusted with watching Haksabanovic, whose movement was good. 6

Kasumu: More injury misfortune, after stepping into the fray for the absent Hogg. 5

Wiles: Confirmed his status as a worker with prodigious energy levels. Left his shooting boots at home, mind. 6

Rudoni: Took the lead and stepped up on the restart and scored a very well-received leveller. 8

Thomas: Not as convincing as Saturday. Made way at the break, did set up goal. 6

Harratt: Prodigious work-rate. Has come on well under Warnock. 6

Koroma: Looked the most threatening offensive player for Town throughout the game. 7

Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Kasuma 39). 6

Jackson (Thomas 45). Involved in Rudoni’s goal and did well. 7

Headley (Ruffels 45) Missed one good opportunity, to the frustration of his manager. 6

Burgzorg (Harratt 45). Put himself about and made a difference. 7

Diarra (Koroma 89).

Not used: Maxwell, Jones, Hudlin, Lees.

