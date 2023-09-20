Ratings: Leadership from Jack Rudoni and a strong impact from the bench - Huddersfield Town marks versus Stoke in Neil Warnock's farewell
Nicholls: A bit unlucky with the parry for Stoke’s first goal and no chance with the second. 6
M Pearson: Proper header put Town in front and involved in the second. Lost Wilmot for Stoke’s second, a rare blemish. 7
Helik: After batting it out with Hugill on Saturday, the threat Campbell posed was more pace-related. 6
Ruffels: Busy time of it, made way at the break. 6
Nakayama: A milestone game, his first league start since November 2. Entrusted with watching Haksabanovic, whose movement was good. 6
Kasumu: More injury misfortune, after stepping into the fray for the absent Hogg. 5
Wiles: Confirmed his status as a worker with prodigious energy levels. Left his shooting boots at home, mind. 6
Rudoni: Took the lead and stepped up on the restart and scored a very well-received leveller. 8
Thomas: Not as convincing as Saturday. Made way at the break, did set up goal. 6
Harratt: Prodigious work-rate. Has come on well under Warnock. 6
Koroma: Looked the most threatening offensive player for Town throughout the game. 7
Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Kasuma 39). 6
Jackson (Thomas 45). Involved in Rudoni’s goal and did well. 7
Headley (Ruffels 45) Missed one good opportunity, to the frustration of his manager. 6
Burgzorg (Harratt 45). Put himself about and made a difference. 7
Diarra (Koroma 89).
Not used: Maxwell, Jones, Hudlin, Lees.