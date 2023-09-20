HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship home game with Stoke City.

Nicholls: A bit unlucky with the parry for Stoke’s first goal and no chance with the second. 6

M Pearson: Proper header put Town in front and involved in the second. Lost Wilmot for Stoke’s second, a rare blemish. 7

Helik: After batting it out with Hugill on Saturday, the threat Campbell posed was more pace-related. 6

Jack Rudoni celebrates scoring Huddersfield Town's equaliser v Stoke City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Ruffels: Busy time of it, made way at the break. 6

Nakayama: A milestone game, his first league start since November 2. Entrusted with watching Haksabanovic, whose movement was good. 6

Kasumu: More injury misfortune, after stepping into the fray for the absent Hogg. 5

Wiles: Confirmed his status as a worker with prodigious energy levels. Left his shooting boots at home, mind. 6

Rudoni: Took the lead and stepped up on the restart and scored a very well-received leveller. 8

Thomas: Not as convincing as Saturday. Made way at the break, did set up goal. 6

Harratt: Prodigious work-rate. Has come on well under Warnock. 6

Koroma: Looked the most threatening offensive player for Town throughout the game. 7

Substitutes: Edmonds-Green (Kasuma 39). 6

Jackson (Thomas 45). Involved in Rudoni’s goal and did well. 7

Headley (Ruffels 45) Missed one good opportunity, to the frustration of his manager. 6

Burgzorg (Harratt 45). Put himself about and made a difference. 7

Diarra (Koroma 89).