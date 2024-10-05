Ratings: One 8 and some welcome 7s for Huddersfield Town players - and some disappointing 5s in Barnsley's ranks in derby stalemate
Huddersfield Town
Chapman: Kept out a Humphrys effort after seeing it late. 7
Spencer: Played on the right of a three and was fairly prominent. 7
Pearson: Handed the captain’s armband and relished the derby atmosphere. 7
Lonwijk: Steady afternoon at the back. 7
Kasumu: Showed his importance to the Town cause. Bang at it. 8
Sorensen: Looks to be short of a bit of confidence. But kept going. 6
Wiles: Busy performance in the midfield with Barnsley guilty of not taking care of him. Fantastic winner. 7
Hodge: Kept his head well after an early booking. Unfortunately came off with injury. 6
Miller: Some mixed set-plays, but his work ethic could not be faulted. 6
Marshall: Denied by a fine Slonina save. Pestered Barnsley. 7
Radulovic: Should have put Town in front early in second half. Linked play well at times. 6
Substitutes: Kane (Hodge 71). Given the bird from Reds fans, but had the last laugh. Key assist. 7
Ladapo (Radulovic 71) Involved in goal. 6
Lees (Marshall 90).
Not used: Maxwell, Hogg, Headley, Evans.
Barnsley
Slonina: Made some key saves in strong first-half spell for Town. Won’t have been happy with second goal. 6
De Gevigney: Kept busy down his side. 6
Roberts: Had to hold things together at times. 7
Earl: Another who was kept busy at back. 6
Cotter: Lucky not to get booked in first half. 5
Craig: Pretty quiet in truth. 5
Connell: Not in the best of form at the minute by his standards. 5
Gent: Little chance to get forward as Town kept him busy. 5
Keillor-Dunn: Struggled to get into the game in a ‘ten’ role. 5
Cosgrove: Little to feed off, although went close ahead of the break and fired over in the final quarter. 6
Humphrys: Tested Chapman with an early drive. Drifted wide. 5
Substitutes: Benson (Gent 59) 6.
Jalo (Humphrys 59). Lively, but downguarded a point for a dive. 5
O’Keeffe (Cotter 59) 5.
Lofthouse (Keillor-Dunn 76) 6.
Russell (Craig 87).
Not used: Killip, Pines.
