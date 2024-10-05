HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Barnsley player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One derby at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town

Chapman: Kept out a Humphrys effort after seeing it late. 7

Spencer: Played on the right of a three and was fairly prominent. 7

Ben Wiles celebrates his winner for Huddersfield Town against Barnsley on derby day. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Pearson: Handed the captain’s armband and relished the derby atmosphere. 7

Lonwijk: Steady afternoon at the back. 7

Kasumu: Showed his importance to the Town cause. Bang at it. 8

Sorensen: Looks to be short of a bit of confidence. But kept going. 6

Wiles: Busy performance in the midfield with Barnsley guilty of not taking care of him. Fantastic winner. 7

Hodge: Kept his head well after an early booking. Unfortunately came off with injury. 6

Miller: Some mixed set-plays, but his work ethic could not be faulted. 6

Marshall: Denied by a fine Slonina save. Pestered Barnsley. 7

Radulovic: Should have put Town in front early in second half. Linked play well at times. 6

Substitutes: Kane (Hodge 71). Given the bird from Reds fans, but had the last laugh. Key assist. 7

Ladapo (Radulovic 71) Involved in goal. 6

Lees (Marshall 90).

Not used: Maxwell, Hogg, Headley, Evans.

Barnsley

Slonina: Made some key saves in strong first-half spell for Town. Won’t have been happy with second goal. 6

De Gevigney: Kept busy down his side. 6

Roberts: Had to hold things together at times. 7

Earl: Another who was kept busy at back. 6

Cotter: Lucky not to get booked in first half. 5

Craig: Pretty quiet in truth. 5

Connell: Not in the best of form at the minute by his standards. 5

Gent: Little chance to get forward as Town kept him busy. 5

Keillor-Dunn: Struggled to get into the game in a ‘ten’ role. 5

Cosgrove: Little to feed off, although went close ahead of the break and fired over in the final quarter. 6

Humphrys: Tested Chapman with an early drive. Drifted wide. 5

Substitutes: Benson (Gent 59) 6.

Jalo (Humphrys 59). Lively, but downguarded a point for a dive. 5

O’Keeffe (Cotter 59) 5.

Lofthouse (Keillor-Dunn 76) 6.

Russell (Craig 87).