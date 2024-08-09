Ratings: One masterful 8 and a handful of 7s plus one 5 for Reds v Mansfield

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Friday night’s EFL League One opener against Mansfield Town at Oakwell.

Killip: Got the nod in goal. Beaten at his near post by Gregory, but a fierce effort all the same. Made a great late save. 6

De Gevigney: Shrugged off a tough start and showed character. 7

Roberts: Second debut for the Barnsley lad. Hard going early on, but showed his experience after. 6

Barnsley's Luca Connell (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Oakwell, Barnsley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.
Barnsley’s Luca Connell (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Oakwell, Barnsley. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Earl: Rough early on in a three as Mansfield posted danger down his left-side. Better at left-back. Booked. 6

O’Keeffe: Helped play his part in Reds renaissance with energy and drive. 7

Phillips: Went close with a screaming low drive and showed elements of trademark danger after a quiet start. 6

Connell: Licence further forward with Craig sitting. Grew into game masterfully and led by example in his first match with the captain’s armband. Got his goal, albeit deflected and was a driving force. Went close on several other occasions. 8

Craig: Tidy, always wanted the ball and never hid and showed what he can bring. Encouraging, even if everything didn’t come off. 7

Gent: Debut for the loanee lasted 26 minutes as he made way for Jon Russell following a formational change. Unfortunate. 6

Watters: Couple of half-chances in Barnsley’s first-half comeback after going 2-0 down early on. Missed a big second-half opportunity. 5

Cosgrove: Did the hard yards and battled it out with Oshilaja and Flint. Planted a good chance over before the break and one in second half. 6

Substitutes: Russell (Gent 26). Barnsley were better when he came on in the middle. 7

Cotter (O’Keeffe 62). 6

Marsh (Watters 62). Saw one chance saved. 6

Hourihane (Craig 62) 6

Lofthouse (Connell 77) 6.

Not used: Smith, Lopata.

