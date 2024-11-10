Ratings: One seven and some pretty average marks for Hull City players after winless streak continues to pile more pressure on Tim Walter

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 10th Nov 2024, 14:59 BST
HERE are the Hull City ratings from Sunday’s Championship home game against West Brom at the MKM Stadium.

Pandur: Could do nothing about deflected opener or the second when he was afforded no protection. Some issues playing out from back. 6

Coyle: Got forward well enough, Johnston was a nuisance going the other way in first half. 6

Jones: Unfortunate deflection for opener. Couldn’t impose order for a spell. 6

West Bromwich Albion's Jayson Molumby (centre) reacts to a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hull City. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.West Bromwich Albion's Jayson Molumby (centre) reacts to a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hull City. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
West Bromwich Albion's Jayson Molumby (centre) reacts to a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hull City. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Hughes: Good assist for Joao Pedro’s goal. Not as convincing at back in first half. 6

Drameh: Better going forward than defensively. 6

Simons: Went close when he struck the bar. 6

Slater: Saw plenty of the ball. Missed a great chance in second half. 6

Burstow: Not great defensive work for second goal. 6

Puerta: Beaten in the air too easily ahead of Maja’s strike. 6

Omur: Involved a fair bit. Booked. 6

Pedro: Excellent header to get Hull back in it. 7

Substitutes: Longman (Burstow 70) 6.

Palmer (Simons 82).

Bedia (Puerta 90).

Not used: Racioppi, Giles, McLoughlin, Sinik, Burns, Jacob.

