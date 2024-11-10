HERE are the Hull City ratings from Sunday’s Championship home game against West Brom at the MKM Stadium.

Pandur: Could do nothing about deflected opener or the second when he was afforded no protection. Some issues playing out from back. 6

Coyle: Got forward well enough, Johnston was a nuisance going the other way in first half. 6

Jones: Unfortunate deflection for opener. Couldn’t impose order for a spell. 6

West Bromwich Albion's Jayson Molumby (centre) reacts to a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hull City. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Hughes: Good assist for Joao Pedro’s goal. Not as convincing at back in first half. 6

Drameh: Better going forward than defensively. 6

Simons: Went close when he struck the bar. 6

Slater: Saw plenty of the ball. Missed a great chance in second half. 6

Burstow: Not great defensive work for second goal. 6

Puerta: Beaten in the air too easily ahead of Maja’s strike. 6

Omur: Involved a fair bit. Booked. 6

Pedro: Excellent header to get Hull back in it. 7

Substitutes: Longman (Burstow 70) 6.

Palmer (Simons 82).

Bedia (Puerta 90).