Ratings: One seven and some pretty average marks for Hull City players after winless streak continues to pile more pressure on Tim Walter
Pandur: Could do nothing about deflected opener or the second when he was afforded no protection. Some issues playing out from back. 6
Coyle: Got forward well enough, Johnston was a nuisance going the other way in first half. 6
Jones: Unfortunate deflection for opener. Couldn’t impose order for a spell. 6
Hughes: Good assist for Joao Pedro’s goal. Not as convincing at back in first half. 6
Drameh: Better going forward than defensively. 6
Simons: Went close when he struck the bar. 6
Slater: Saw plenty of the ball. Missed a great chance in second half. 6
Burstow: Not great defensive work for second goal. 6
Puerta: Beaten in the air too easily ahead of Maja’s strike. 6
Omur: Involved a fair bit. Booked. 6
Pedro: Excellent header to get Hull back in it. 7
Substitutes: Longman (Burstow 70) 6.
Palmer (Simons 82).
Bedia (Puerta 90).
Not used: Racioppi, Giles, McLoughlin, Sinik, Burns, Jacob.
