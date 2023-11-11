All Sections
Ratings: One stand-out 8 for Hull City and several 7's for Huddersfield Town's defenders - but to no avail

HERE are the Hull City and Huddersfield Town ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship game at the MKM Stadium.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 11th Nov 2023, 17:36 GMT

Hull City

Allsop: Little to do all game in truth. 6

Coyle: Saw a fair bit of the ball and supported the attack consistently. 6

MKM Stadium. Picture: GettyMKM Stadium. Picture: Getty
Jones: Steady away and handed no real issues. 6

McLoughlin: Did his job in unflustered fashion before being sacrificed as City sought a breakthrough. 6

Greaves: Like Coyle on the other flank, did not need a second invitation to get forward. 6

Morton: Some nice contributions from the loanee. 7

Seri: Grew into the game in the first half and saw plenty of the ball. 7

Philogene: Had his own ‘shadow’ in Jackson. One or two moments without being vintage. 6

Tufan: Did go close with a long-ranger and a header and was an influence late on. 7

Twine: Popped up all over the place and was an irritant at times for Town. 7

Delap: Stretched Town and afforded them no let up. Hit the bar before grabbing the breakthrough. Very good young player. 8

Substitutes: Christie (Seri 63), 6; Connolly (McLoughlin 63), 6; Vinagre (Twine 80), 7; Docherty (Connolly 90+4).

Not used: Ingram, Allahyar, Vaughan, Furlong, Smith.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Made some key saves, but beaten at the death. 6

Jackson: One or two early dodgy moments with Philogene, but stuck to his guns with resolution. 7

Pearson: Almost got in a first-half muddle, but his overall performance was standard Pearson. No-frills. 7

Helik: Made some trademark blocks and stayed on message. 7

Lees: Part of a central defensive back three who had to be on point and were. Until the end. 7

Nakayama: Disciplined in his defensive duties. 6

Thomas: A day for graft and not guile. Went close with Town’s best chance. 6

Hogg: In the heart of the action in the middle ground. 6

Edmonds-Green: Copped a first-half booking. A day for digging in and holding his position. 6

Wiles: Produced one lovely pass which resulted in a chance for Thomas. Got through plenty of work to support Jackson in defence. 6

Hudlin: Little to feed off in truth and ploughed a lone furrow. 6

Substitutes: Headley (Edmonds-Green 73), 6; Harratt (Hudlin 88).

Not used: Maxwell, Ruffels, Koroma, Diarra, Edwards, Kasumu, Austerfield.