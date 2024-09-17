Ratings: Plenty of 4s as battered Barnsley are again punished for mistakes in a brutal cup trouncing at Manchester United

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 17th Sep 2024, 21:54 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 23:11 GMT
Slonina: Gave referee Ward a decision to make by racing out for the penalty. 4

de Gevigney: Garnacho grew into the game and became a major irritant. Moved central in second half. Torrid time of it. 4

Roberts: Some strong blocks, but gave Rashford too much space for the opener. In fairness, Barnsley went to pieces without him. 5

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scores their side's fourth goal of the game during the Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley at Old Trafford. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho scores their side's fourth goal of the game during the Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley at Old Trafford. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Earl: Culpable ahead of United’s fourth. Hard, hard going. 4

Cotter: Posed questions for young Collyer down his side in first half. Barnsley’s best on a rough night. 5

Phillips: Off-beam with a couple of attempts. 4

Connell: Difficult sort of game amid exalted top-flight company. It certainly wasn’t League One. 4

Yoganathan: The Tamil teenager was not cowed by his surroundings before exiting at the break. 5

O’Keeffe: Mistake ahead of United’s third on the stroke of half-time. 4

Jalo: A few bursts of pace, not much else. Good education, nevertheless. 5

Watters: Worked hard, but a thankless task up top in truth. 5

Substitutes: McCarthy (Roberts 46) 4.

Craig (Yoganathan 46) 4.

Humphrys (Jalo 46) 5.

Cosgrove (Watters 56) 5.

Lofthouse (Cotter 63) 5.

Not used: Killip, Russell, Benson, Marsh.

