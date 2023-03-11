Ratings: Plenty of 8s and 7s as Barnsley FC produce superb second-half show against Plymouth Argyle

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Saturday’s League One home game with Plymouth Argyle at Oakwell.

Isted: Spilled a couple of first-half crosses from Miller. Then made a brilliant one-on-one save to thwart Hardie at start of second. Big moment in game. 8

B Thomas: Had an outstanding day and confirmed that he has been a very sound addition. Set up second. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andersen: Made a key block to deny Miller, but was fortunate when Hardie did not score from his error at start of second half. Showed character and ended his goal drought. 7

Mads Andersen celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson 11 March 2023.

Kitching: Tenacious, grirtty – typical Kitching, really. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams: Positive start going forward, but plenty of work going the other way as well. Not so much work in second, defensively. 7

Phillips: Broke the deadlock and continued his penchant for goals with his ninth of the season in all competitons. None have been more important. 8

Connell: Missed a golden chance before Phillips breakthrough. Came to party in second half. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane: Stepped up on the restart in masterful fashion. A dominant force. 8

Cadden: Had a ball in second half and scored a cracker. 8

Cole: Got in some good first-half situations, but couldn’t make the most of them. Came off at interval. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwood: Fired an early shot over. Did not get much change out of Plymouth’s back three in opening 45. Different story after. Set up Phillips for goal. 7

Substitutes: Watters (Cole 45) 7.

Benson (Phillips 71) 7.

Tedic (Norwood 72) 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L Thomas (Kane 83).

Russell (Connell 90).