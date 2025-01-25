Ratings: Radinio Balker and Calum Marshall provide the only solace for poor Huddersfield Town in Bolton Wanderers loss
Chapman: Made the one save of the first-half to thwart Lolos. Almost caught out late on after error. 6
Pearson: A bit loose in possession. 5
Lees: Typical Lees fare. 6
Balker: Handed a first start of 24-25 after his injury hell. A rare plus. 7
Turton: Grafted, but limited offensively. 5
Evans: On from the start, couldn’t make most of it. 5
Hogg: Did the ugly stuff as he does. Not much else. 5
Wiles: Came off on 36 minus with a knock. 5
Spencer: Back at left wing-back and later went into back three. Booked for a shirt-tug. 5
Charles: A maiden home outing against his former club who he has just left, to boot. Worked hard and up for the scrap, but little impact where it counts. 5
Taylor: Disappointing on his home bow. Nothing to feed off, mind. 5
Substitutes: Kane (Wiles 36). Did his best to unlock doors. 6
Sorensen (Turton 60). Made his return. Booked after a set-to with Schon. 6
Marshall (Taylor 60). Did provide a bit of stimulus. 7
Hodge (Hogg 70) 5.
Koroma (Balker 70) 5.
Not unused: Nicholls, Healey.
