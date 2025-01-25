Ratings: Radinio Balker and Calum Marshall provide the only solace for poor Huddersfield Town in Bolton Wanderers loss

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 25th Jan 2025, 14:39 BST
HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings in their League One home loss to Bolton Wanderers.

Chapman: Made the one save of the first-half to thwart Lolos. Almost caught out late on after error. 6

Pearson: A bit loose in possession. 5

Lees: Typical Lees fare. 6

Callum MarshallCallum Marshall
Callum Marshall

Balker: Handed a first start of 24-25 after his injury hell. A rare plus. 7

Turton: Grafted, but limited offensively. 5

Evans: On from the start, couldn’t make most of it. 5

Hogg: Did the ugly stuff as he does. Not much else. 5

Wiles: Came off on 36 minus with a knock. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spencer: Back at left wing-back and later went into back three. Booked for a shirt-tug. 5

Charles: A maiden home outing against his former club who he has just left, to boot. Worked hard and up for the scrap, but little impact where it counts. 5

Taylor: Disappointing on his home bow. Nothing to feed off, mind. 5

Substitutes: Kane (Wiles 36). Did his best to unlock doors. 6

Sorensen (Turton 60). Made his return. Booked after a set-to with Schon. 6

Marshall (Taylor 60). Did provide a bit of stimulus. 7

Hodge (Hogg 70) 5.

Koroma (Balker 70) 5.

Not unused: Nicholls, Healey.

Related topics:Bolton WanderersLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice