Vaclik: Clearly still building a connection with his defence. Exposed at the end. 6
Turton: Back at his old stomping ground and put in a good shift. 6
Lees: Dependable and doughty and soldiered on after being felled by Madine’s elbow. But the late finale was painful. 6
Pearson: Responsibility in the absence of Helik, more especially with Madine starting up top. Scored a big, big goal. Likes scoring in Lancashire and at Blackpool. 7
Lowton: Excellent challenge get Kasumu out of trouble in first half. 6
High: Given another chance in the middle. Plenty of industry. Booked. 6
Hogg: A chance to atone after an off-day on Saturday. Better than at the weekend. 7
Kasumu: His sort of game, you’d have ventured beforehand. One moment of first half sloppiness aside, he was decent. 6
Rudoni: A dangerous outlet down the left and posed problems for Pool. 8
Hungbo: Town tried to get the ball early to him to attack Husband. A shame that they did not do it more. But some promise still. 6
Waghorn: Desperately close near the 20-minute mark from close in. Up for the fight and commitment levels good. Emptied the tank and went close to scoring. 7
Substitutes: Knockaert (Hungbo 55). Assist for Koroma’s goal. Lively. 7
Diarra (High 64). 6
Headley (Turton 64). Straight into the game and produced a strong cameo. Almost scored on his debut with a rasper. 7
Rhodes (Waghorn 79), 6.
Koroma (Rudoni 79). Brilliant strike. Should have yielded a win. 7
Not used: Bilokapic, Boyle.