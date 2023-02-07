HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Tuesday night’s crunch Championship game at rivals Blackpool.

Vaclik: Clearly still building a connection with his defence. Exposed at the end. 6

Turton: Back at his old stomping ground and put in a good shift. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lees: Dependable and doughty and soldiered on after being felled by Madine’s elbow. But the late finale was painful. 6

Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson applauds the fans at full time after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. Picture date: Tuesday February 7, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Blackpool. Photo credit should read: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Pearson: Responsibility in the absence of Helik, more especially with Madine starting up top. Scored a big, big goal. Likes scoring in Lancashire and at Blackpool. 7

Lowton: Excellent challenge get Kasumu out of trouble in first half. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High: Given another chance in the middle. Plenty of industry. Booked. 6

Hogg: A chance to atone after an off-day on Saturday. Better than at the weekend. 7

Kasumu: His sort of game, you’d have ventured beforehand. One moment of first half sloppiness aside, he was decent. 6

Rudoni: A dangerous outlet down the left and posed problems for Pool. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hungbo: Town tried to get the ball early to him to attack Husband. A shame that they did not do it more. But some promise still. 6

Waghorn: Desperately close near the 20-minute mark from close in. Up for the fight and commitment levels good. Emptied the tank and went close to scoring. 7

Substitutes: Knockaert (Hungbo 55). Assist for Koroma’s goal. Lively. 7

Diarra (High 64). 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headley (Turton 64). Straight into the game and produced a strong cameo. Almost scored on his debut with a rasper. 7

Rhodes (Waghorn 79), 6.

Koroma (Rudoni 79). Brilliant strike. Should have yielded a win. 7