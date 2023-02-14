News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ratings report: Jamie Walker shows his importance as Bradford City claim home victory against Tranmere in League Two

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Tuesday night’s League Two home game with Tranmere Rovers.

By Leon Wobschall
2 minutes ago

Lewis: Little to do really. 6

Halliday: Managed to keep Hawkes quiet, so much so that the Walsall man was brought off. One or two dodgy moments as Tranmere pressed. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Platt: No frills performance. A player who you know what you are going to get from. 7

Most Popular
Jamie Walker celebrates scoring Bradford's opening goal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Stubbs: Booked for bringing down Saunders. Solid on his home debut. 7

Ridehalgh: Involved in the opener and got forward well. Good outing against an old club. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clayton: Held his ground well. One or two misplaced passes aside, did well. 7

Smallwood: Licence to get forward more with Clayton around. 7

Gilliead: Quiet game in terms of making things happen. 6

Walker: Confident performance and Tranmere could not get to grips with him. Scored the opener and showed emphatically what he brings to the table. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derbyshire: Rotten luck after appearing to pull a hamstring midway through the first half. 6

Cook: Followed up his goal in last home game against old club Mansfield with another. Fine looping header – three this term against Tranmere now. 7

Substitutes: Eisa (Derbyshire 26). Worked hard as his pace caused issues. 7

Kelly (Ridehalgh 75). On for his home debut. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nevers (Walker 86).

Oliver (Cook 86).

Not used: Doyle, East, Chapman.

League Two