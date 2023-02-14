HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Tuesday night’s League Two home game with Tranmere Rovers.

Lewis: Little to do really. 6

Halliday: Managed to keep Hawkes quiet, so much so that the Walsall man was brought off. One or two dodgy moments as Tranmere pressed. 6

Platt: No frills performance. A player who you know what you are going to get from. 7

Jamie Walker celebrates scoring Bradford's opening goal. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Stubbs: Booked for bringing down Saunders. Solid on his home debut. 7

Ridehalgh: Involved in the opener and got forward well. Good outing against an old club. 7

Clayton: Held his ground well. One or two misplaced passes aside, did well. 7

Smallwood: Licence to get forward more with Clayton around. 7

Gilliead: Quiet game in terms of making things happen. 6

Walker: Confident performance and Tranmere could not get to grips with him. Scored the opener and showed emphatically what he brings to the table. 8

Derbyshire: Rotten luck after appearing to pull a hamstring midway through the first half. 6

Cook: Followed up his goal in last home game against old club Mansfield with another. Fine looping header – three this term against Tranmere now. 7

Substitutes: Eisa (Derbyshire 26). Worked hard as his pace caused issues. 7

Kelly (Ridehalgh 75). On for his home debut. 6

Nevers (Walker 86).

Oliver (Cook 86).