Ratings: Sevens for two Rotherham United players but some disappointing fives further forward in EFL Trophy tie at Chesterfield
Dawson: On his toes, although not too much to do. Did make a key save in shoot-out. 6
Rafferty: Had issues with Colclough in first half. More settled after. 6
Odoffin: Him and Jules had their hands full at times with Pepple up for the fight. Cautioned. 6
Jules: Shrugged off an injury issue. Busy. Booked. 6
James: One of the Millers’ better players again. 7
Kelly: Found it hard going in opening half especially against lively hosts. Booked. 5
Holmes: Toiled in the first period and after. 5
Bramall: Two pinpoint crosses were the highlight for the Millers in the first period. Some good contributions after as well. 7
Green: Handed the brief at ten, but was unconvincing. Failed to convert a couple of good chances on restart. 5
Clarke-Harris: A player wrestling with his form. 5
Hugill: Four goals in this competition this term. Missed a big second-half opportunity. Disappointing performance. 5
Substitutes: Humphreys (Kelly 76) 6.
Nombe (Hugill 77) 7.
Powell (Green 77) 6.
McWilliams (Holmes 77) 6.
Hatton (Bramall 80) 6.
Not used: Phillips, Hull.
