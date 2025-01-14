Ratings: Sevens for two Rotherham United players but some disappointing fives further forward in EFL Trophy tie at Chesterfield

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 14th Jan 2025, 21:11 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 07:39 BST
HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie at Chesterfield.

Dawson: On his toes, although not too much to do. Did make a key save in shoot-out. 6

Rafferty: Had issues with Colclough in first half. More settled after. 6

Odoffin: Him and Jules had their hands full at times with Pepple up for the fight. Cautioned. 6

Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall. Picture: Jamie Brailsford.Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall. Picture: Jamie Brailsford.
Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall. Picture: Jamie Brailsford.

Jules: Shrugged off an injury issue. Busy. Booked. 6

James: One of the Millers’ better players again. 7

Kelly: Found it hard going in opening half especially against lively hosts. Booked. 5

Holmes: Toiled in the first period and after. 5

Bramall: Two pinpoint crosses were the highlight for the Millers in the first period. Some good contributions after as well. 7

Green: Handed the brief at ten, but was unconvincing. Failed to convert a couple of good chances on restart. 5

Clarke-Harris: A player wrestling with his form. 5

Hugill: Four goals in this competition this term. Missed a big second-half opportunity. Disappointing performance. 5

Substitutes: Humphreys (Kelly 76) 6.

Nombe (Hugill 77) 7.

Powell (Green 77) 6.

McWilliams (Holmes 77) 6.

Hatton (Bramall 80) 6.

Not used: Phillips, Hull.

