Ratings: Sevens for two Rotherham United players but some disappointing fives further forward in EFL Trophy tie at Chesterfield

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie at Chesterfield.

Dawson: On his toes, although not too much to do. Did make a key save in shoot-out. 6

Rafferty: Had issues with Colclough in first half. More settled after. 6

Odoffin: Him and Jules had their hands full at times with Pepple up for the fight. Cautioned. 6

Rotherham United's Cohen Bramall. Picture: Jamie Brailsford.

Jules: Shrugged off an injury issue. Busy. Booked. 6

James: One of the Millers’ better players again. 7

Kelly: Found it hard going in opening half especially against lively hosts. Booked. 5

Holmes: Toiled in the first period and after. 5

Bramall: Two pinpoint crosses were the highlight for the Millers in the first period. Some good contributions after as well. 7

Green: Handed the brief at ten, but was unconvincing. Failed to convert a couple of good chances on restart. 5

Clarke-Harris: A player wrestling with his form. 5

Hugill: Four goals in this competition this term. Missed a big second-half opportunity. Disappointing performance. 5

Substitutes: Humphreys (Kelly 76) 6.

Nombe (Hugill 77) 7.

Powell (Green 77) 6.

McWilliams (Holmes 77) 6.

Hatton (Bramall 80) 6.