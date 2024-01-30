Ratings: Several 7s for Bradford City players, but also a silly, petulant four and a couple of 5s for Doncaster Rovers duo
Bradford City:
Doyle: Smart save early in second period at a key time. 6
Tomkinson: Solid and strong enough in his defensive work. Relished the task. 6
Platt: Good contest with Ironside. 6
Kelly: Safer than the weekend, for sure. 6
Halliday: A high-energy, non-stop performance. Always on the go and available. 7
Gilliead: Earned the free-kick which led to the breakthrough. Took responsibility with the armband. 6
McDonald: Produced some moments of guile in the first half, especially. 7
Richards: Went close early in the second half with a low drive. An influence. 7
Chapman: Exquisite touch broke the deadlock. 7
Cook: Booked for two silly fouls on fellow north-easterners Sterry and Bailey to put his team in trouble. Petulant. 4
Young: Handed his first Valley Parade start since October 2022. Had some decent moments, especially early. 6
Substitutes: Oduor (Chapman 68),
Ridehalgh (Richards 89).
Not used: Hadi, Smith, Stubbs, Pointon, Wilson.
Doncaster Rovers
Jones: Not too much work on the crosses front in first half. One sharp second-half save, but no chance with goal. 6
Sterry: Had to wise to the directness of Young. 6
Wood: A welcome start in his first appearance since the end of November. More key tests will come. 6
McGrath: Booked for tugging back Gilliead in second half. The pain was compounded by City scoring from the free-kick. 6
Maxwell: Was kept busy by Halliday and Chapman and it was tough at times. 5
Bailey: Decent shift in first half. It was harder on restart as City stepped it up. 6
Broadbent: Drifted in and out and didn’t really influence it. 5
Close: The most prominent of Rovers’ central midfielders, but had the luckless misfortune to be stretchered off late on. 7
Molyneux: One or two lively moments before succumbing to an injury in a challenge close to the away dug-out. Grant McCann wasn’t particularly happy. 6
Ironside: Not too much to feed off in truth. Up against some tall timber. 6
Carty: Succumbed to injury following a challenge close to the left touchline just before the interval. Did not look in a particularly good way when he came off. 6
Substitutes: J Taylor (Molyneux 36). Lively burst when he came on, nearly scored. 6
Hurst (Carty 45+1) 6.
Olowu (Broadbent 69) 6.
Senior (Maxwell 69). Far-post chance 6.
Not used: Bottomley, Rowe, Flint.