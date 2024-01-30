All Sections
Ratings: Several 7s for Bradford City players, but also a silly, petulant four and a couple of 5s for Doncaster Rovers duo

HERE are the Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy quarter-final tie at Valley Parade.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 30th Jan 2024, 21:29 GMT

Bradford City:

Doyle: Smart save early in second period at a key time. 6

Tomkinson: Solid and strong enough in his defensive work. Relished the task. 6

Andy Cook fires in an early shot for Bradford City versus Doncaster Rovers. The striker's night ended on a sour note after being sent off for two yellow cards in the second half. Picture: Bruce Rollinson,Andy Cook fires in an early shot for Bradford City versus Doncaster Rovers. The striker's night ended on a sour note after being sent off for two yellow cards in the second half. Picture: Bruce Rollinson,
Andy Cook fires in an early shot for Bradford City versus Doncaster Rovers. The striker's night ended on a sour note after being sent off for two yellow cards in the second half. Picture: Bruce Rollinson,

Platt: Good contest with Ironside. 6

Kelly: Safer than the weekend, for sure. 6

Halliday: A high-energy, non-stop performance. Always on the go and available. 7

Gilliead: Earned the free-kick which led to the breakthrough. Took responsibility with the armband. 6

McDonald: Produced some moments of guile in the first half, especially. 7

Richards: Went close early in the second half with a low drive. An influence. 7

Chapman: Exquisite touch broke the deadlock. 7

Cook: Booked for two silly fouls on fellow north-easterners Sterry and Bailey to put his team in trouble. Petulant. 4

Young: Handed his first Valley Parade start since October 2022. Had some decent moments, especially early. 6

Substitutes: Oduor (Chapman 68),

Ridehalgh (Richards 89).

Not used: Hadi, Smith, Stubbs, Pointon, Wilson.

Doncaster Rovers

Jones: Not too much work on the crosses front in first half. One sharp second-half save, but no chance with goal. 6

Sterry: Had to wise to the directness of Young. 6

Wood: A welcome start in his first appearance since the end of November. More key tests will come. 6

McGrath: Booked for tugging back Gilliead in second half. The pain was compounded by City scoring from the free-kick. 6

Maxwell: Was kept busy by Halliday and Chapman and it was tough at times. 5

Bailey: Decent shift in first half. It was harder on restart as City stepped it up. 6

Broadbent: Drifted in and out and didn’t really influence it. 5

Close: The most prominent of Rovers’ central midfielders, but had the luckless misfortune to be stretchered off late on. 7

Molyneux: One or two lively moments before succumbing to an injury in a challenge close to the away dug-out. Grant McCann wasn’t particularly happy. 6

Ironside: Not too much to feed off in truth. Up against some tall timber. 6

Carty: Succumbed to injury following a challenge close to the left touchline just before the interval. Did not look in a particularly good way when he came off. 6

Substitutes: J Taylor (Molyneux 36). Lively burst when he came on, nearly scored. 6

Hurst (Carty 45+1) 6.

Olowu (Broadbent 69) 6.

Senior (Maxwell 69). Far-post chance 6.

Not used: Bottomley, Rowe, Flint.

