Ratings: Several fives for Rotherham United but some important defensive sevens v Stockport County
Phillips: One great early save to deny danger man Barry and some telling contributions. No chance with goal. 7
Rafferty: Had to be alert with Barry down his side. 6
Odoffin: Right on cue to nod in leveller and resolute and busy at back. 7
Jules: Made one great last-ditch tackle. Later booked for felling Olaofe. A bit hairy at times, but stayed strong. 7
James: Phillips spared him embarrassment early in second half. 5
Kelly: Tough early on, but recovered. 5
Powell: Corner led to Millers’ leveller. Hard on restart. 5
Nombe: Plenty of perspiration, but no inspiration. 5
Wilks: Got into some decent first-half positions. Little after the break. 5
Hungbo: Switched sides with Nombe and moved left after first quarter. Worked hard, but not too much sparkle. 6
Clarke-Harris: Some good defensive contributions, but not where it mattered. 5
Substitutes: Green (Hungbo 61) 5.
McWilliams (Wilks 79) 6.
Holmes (Nombe 84).
Not used: Dawson, Hugill, MacDonald, McCart.
