Ratings: Several fives for Rotherham United but some important defensive sevens v Stockport County

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Sunday’s League One home game with Stockport County.

Phillips: One great early save to deny danger man Barry and some telling contributions. No chance with goal. 7

Rafferty: Had to be alert with Barry down his side. 6

Odoffin: Right on cue to nod in leveller and resolute and busy at back. 7

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.

Jules: Made one great last-ditch tackle. Later booked for felling Olaofe. A bit hairy at times, but stayed strong. 7

James: Phillips spared him embarrassment early in second half. 5

Kelly: Tough early on, but recovered. 5

Powell: Corner led to Millers’ leveller. Hard on restart. 5

Nombe: Plenty of perspiration, but no inspiration. 5

Wilks: Got into some decent first-half positions. Little after the break. 5

Hungbo: Switched sides with Nombe and moved left after first quarter. Worked hard, but not too much sparkle. 6

Clarke-Harris: Some good defensive contributions, but not where it mattered. 5

Substitutes: Green (Hungbo 61) 5.

McWilliams (Wilks 79) 6.

Holmes (Nombe 84).