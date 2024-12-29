Ratings: Several fives for Rotherham United but some important defensive sevens v Stockport County

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 29th Dec 2024, 14:34 GMT
HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from Sunday’s League One home game with Stockport County.

Phillips: One great early save to deny danger man Barry and some telling contributions. No chance with goal. 7

Rafferty: Had to be alert with Barry down his side. 6

Odoffin: Right on cue to nod in leveller and resolute and busy at back. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.
AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.

Jules: Made one great last-ditch tackle. Later booked for felling Olaofe. A bit hairy at times, but stayed strong. 7

James: Phillips spared him embarrassment early in second half. 5

Kelly: Tough early on, but recovered. 5

Powell: Corner led to Millers’ leveller. Hard on restart. 5

Nombe: Plenty of perspiration, but no inspiration. 5

Wilks: Got into some decent first-half positions. Little after the break. 5

Hungbo: Switched sides with Nombe and moved left after first quarter. Worked hard, but not too much sparkle. 6

Clarke-Harris: Some good defensive contributions, but not where it mattered. 5

Substitutes: Green (Hungbo 61) 5.

McWilliams (Wilks 79) 6.

Holmes (Nombe 84).

Not used: Dawson, Hugill, MacDonald, McCart.

Related topics:Stockport CountyLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice