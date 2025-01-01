Ratings: Some big eights as Barnsley secure a much-needed Oakwell victory to kick off 2025 in fine style

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from their New Year’s Day home game against Wrexham at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killip: Held firm in the second half as Wrexham pressed. 8

De Gevigney: Survived an injury scare after a brave second-half challenge. Another sound showing from the Reds’ ‘Mr Reliable’. 7

McCarthy: Played in the middle of the three and read the game very well. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley's Josh Earl shrugs off Wrexham's Matty James. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Earl: Excellent performance on his comeback game, before making way. 8

O’Keeffe: Key goalline clearance in second-half. 7

Phillips: Classy strike and some impressive contributions including an assist for opener. 8

Connell: Like his old self in first half especially. 7

Russell: Contributed to a fine first half performance. It was about digging in after. 6

Cotter: Strong first half, but against it after as Wrexham pressed. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watters: Did brilliantly to evade O’Connell for second goal. Full of running. 7

Keillor-Dunn: Quality opener and went close on the resumption. 7

Substitutes: Humphrys (Watters 52) 6.

Pines (Earl 52) 6.

Cosgrove (Keillor-Dunn 85).

Gent (Cotter 94).