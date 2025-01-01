Ratings: Some big eights as Barnsley secure a much-needed Oakwell victory to kick off 2025 in fine style

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 17:09 GMT
HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from their New Year’s Day home game against Wrexham at Oakwell.

Killip: Held firm in the second half as Wrexham pressed. 8

De Gevigney: Survived an injury scare after a brave second-half challenge. Another sound showing from the Reds’ ‘Mr Reliable’. 7

McCarthy: Played in the middle of the three and read the game very well. 8

Barnsley's Josh Earl shrugs off Wrexham's Matty James. Picture: Tony Johnson.Barnsley's Josh Earl shrugs off Wrexham's Matty James. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Barnsley's Josh Earl shrugs off Wrexham's Matty James. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Earl: Excellent performance on his comeback game, before making way. 8

O’Keeffe: Key goalline clearance in second-half. 7

Phillips: Classy strike and some impressive contributions including an assist for opener. 8

Connell: Like his old self in first half especially. 7

Russell: Contributed to a fine first half performance. It was about digging in after. 6

Cotter: Strong first half, but against it after as Wrexham pressed. 6

Watters: Did brilliantly to evade O’Connell for second goal. Full of running. 7

Keillor-Dunn: Quality opener and went close on the resumption. 7

Substitutes: Humphrys (Watters 52) 6.

Pines (Earl 52) 6.

Cosgrove (Keillor-Dunn 85).

Gent (Cotter 94).

Not used: Smith, Yoganathan, Nwakali.

