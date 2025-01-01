Ratings: Some big eights as Barnsley secure a much-needed Oakwell victory to kick off 2025 in fine style
Killip: Held firm in the second half as Wrexham pressed. 8
De Gevigney: Survived an injury scare after a brave second-half challenge. Another sound showing from the Reds’ ‘Mr Reliable’. 7
McCarthy: Played in the middle of the three and read the game very well. 8
Earl: Excellent performance on his comeback game, before making way. 8
O’Keeffe: Key goalline clearance in second-half. 7
Phillips: Classy strike and some impressive contributions including an assist for opener. 8
Connell: Like his old self in first half especially. 7
Russell: Contributed to a fine first half performance. It was about digging in after. 6
Cotter: Strong first half, but against it after as Wrexham pressed. 6
Watters: Did brilliantly to evade O’Connell for second goal. Full of running. 7
Keillor-Dunn: Quality opener and went close on the resumption. 7
Substitutes: Humphrys (Watters 52) 6.
Pines (Earl 52) 6.
Cosgrove (Keillor-Dunn 85).
Gent (Cotter 94).
Not used: Smith, Yoganathan, Nwakali.
