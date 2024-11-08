Ratings: Some classy eights for Barnsley FC, but fours and fives on a dire derby night for Rotherham United

HERE are the Barnsley and Rotherham United player ratings in Friday night’s League One derby at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Killip: Nice and quiet in the first half. One big second-half save. 7

De Gevigney: Typical MDG really. 7

Rotherham United's Joe Powell is pursued by Barnsley's Adam Phillips. Picture: Jim Brailsford.

Roberts: Displayed all his experience at the back. In control. Solid. 8

Earl: Did well at both ends of the pitch. 7

O’Keefe: Some hard running and excellent deliveries. 8

Connell: Poise, control and nice touches. Classy. 8

Russell: Welcome goal to crown his recent renaissance. 7

Gent: Enjoyed himself down the left. 8

Phillips: Showed his quality. Hit woodwork and went close after. Top-notch player. 8

Keillor-Dunn: A problem for the Millers, for sure. Involved a fair bit. 8

Watters: Millers wary of his pace and produced some decent link-play. 7.

Substitutes: Humphrys (Watters 77). Cracking finish. 7

Craig (Connell 90+2).

Not used: Smith, Pines, Jalo, Lofthouse, Nwakali.

Rotherham United

Dawson: Jeered by home fans, made a big save on stroke of half-time and another excellent one to deny Phillips late on. 6

Rafferty: Gent was lively down his side. 5

Raggett: First game since September 21. The problems were further forward. A couple of big blocks. 6

Jules: Made one key block. Him and Raggett were decent enough. 6

James: Kept busy by Watters. 5

Odoffin: Struggled to get into the game. 4

Kelly: Outstanding in the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield earlier this season, this was the flip side. 4

Powell: Poor deliveries from set-pieces. Got the hook early in the second half. 4

McGuckin: Bright initially, but faded. Came off at break. 5

Nombe: Grafted, but no guile. 5

Hugill: A poor evening’s work. 4

Substitutes: Hungbo (McGuckin 45) 5.

Tiehi (Powell 52) 5.

Holmes (Hugill 60). Had the Millers best chance. 5

Not used: Phillips, Bramall, MacDonald, Humphreys.

