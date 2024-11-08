Ratings: Some classy eights for Barnsley FC, but fours and fives on a dire derby night for Rotherham United
Barnsley
Killip: Nice and quiet in the first half. One big second-half save. 7
De Gevigney: Typical MDG really. 7
Roberts: Displayed all his experience at the back. In control. Solid. 8
Earl: Did well at both ends of the pitch. 7
O’Keefe: Some hard running and excellent deliveries. 8
Connell: Poise, control and nice touches. Classy. 8
Russell: Welcome goal to crown his recent renaissance. 7
Gent: Enjoyed himself down the left. 8
Phillips: Showed his quality. Hit woodwork and went close after. Top-notch player. 8
Keillor-Dunn: A problem for the Millers, for sure. Involved a fair bit. 8
Watters: Millers wary of his pace and produced some decent link-play. 7.
Substitutes: Humphrys (Watters 77). Cracking finish. 7
Craig (Connell 90+2).
Not used: Smith, Pines, Jalo, Lofthouse, Nwakali.
Rotherham United
Dawson: Jeered by home fans, made a big save on stroke of half-time and another excellent one to deny Phillips late on. 6
Rafferty: Gent was lively down his side. 5
Raggett: First game since September 21. The problems were further forward. A couple of big blocks. 6
Jules: Made one key block. Him and Raggett were decent enough. 6
James: Kept busy by Watters. 5
Odoffin: Struggled to get into the game. 4
Kelly: Outstanding in the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield earlier this season, this was the flip side. 4
Powell: Poor deliveries from set-pieces. Got the hook early in the second half. 4
McGuckin: Bright initially, but faded. Came off at break. 5
Nombe: Grafted, but no guile. 5
Hugill: A poor evening’s work. 4
Substitutes: Hungbo (McGuckin 45) 5.
Tiehi (Powell 52) 5.
Holmes (Hugill 60). Had the Millers best chance. 5
Not used: Phillips, Bramall, MacDonald, Humphreys.