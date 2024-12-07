Ratings: Some commendable 7s for Barnsley players on a tough afternoon against Birmingham City

HERE are the Barnsley ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Birmingham City at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killip: Did not have much to do in truth. 6

De Gevigney: Put in a determined shift down the right in wretched conditions before moving inside. 7

Pines: A first start since October 26 for the big American. Moved into the middle of the ‘three’ after Roberts’ exit. Kept it simple. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley's Stephen Humphrys sees his cross-shot hit Paik Sueng-Ho and go into the net to give the hosts the lead against Birmingham City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Roberts: Jeered by Blues fans against his former club. But there was sympathy from a few when he went off with an injury issue early in the second half. Rotten luck for him and his team. 6

O’Keeffe: Did well against his boyhood club. Contribution to opener. 7

Connell: A milestone 100th Reds appearance for the skipper. No win. 6

Phillips: Went close just before the break and miscued another good chance. Second booking saw him head for an early bath. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell: Got himself into a pickle once or twice, but decent apart from that. Went very close to scoring with a header. 6

Gent: Strong first-half contribution. A few fine surges and one super saving tackle. 7

Humphrys: Put himself about and relished the stage. Brilliant ahead of opener. 7

Keillor-Dunn: Quiet first half. More involved in second half. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: McCarthy (Roberts 51). Got the call for a surprise first league appearance for the club in 26 months – before being subbed on 77. 6

Cotter (O’Keeffe 78) 6.

Nwakali (McCarthy 78) 6.