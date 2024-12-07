Ratings: Some commendable 7s for Barnsley players on a tough afternoon against Birmingham City
Killip: Did not have much to do in truth. 6
De Gevigney: Put in a determined shift down the right in wretched conditions before moving inside. 7
Pines: A first start since October 26 for the big American. Moved into the middle of the ‘three’ after Roberts’ exit. Kept it simple. 6
Roberts: Jeered by Blues fans against his former club. But there was sympathy from a few when he went off with an injury issue early in the second half. Rotten luck for him and his team. 6
O’Keeffe: Did well against his boyhood club. Contribution to opener. 7
Connell: A milestone 100th Reds appearance for the skipper. No win. 6
Phillips: Went close just before the break and miscued another good chance. Second booking saw him head for an early bath. 5
Russell: Got himself into a pickle once or twice, but decent apart from that. Went very close to scoring with a header. 6
Gent: Strong first-half contribution. A few fine surges and one super saving tackle. 7
Humphrys: Put himself about and relished the stage. Brilliant ahead of opener. 7
Keillor-Dunn: Quiet first half. More involved in second half. 6
Substitutes: McCarthy (Roberts 51). Got the call for a surprise first league appearance for the club in 26 months – before being subbed on 77. 6
Cotter (O’Keeffe 78) 6.
Nwakali (McCarthy 78) 6.
Not used: Smith, Lofthouse, Craig.