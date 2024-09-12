Ratings: Some excellent 8s for Harrogate Town players, but some 5s for below-par Doncaster Rovers
Harrogate Town
Belshaw: Made some presentable saves. 7
Sims: Tenacious and committed and personified the hosts on the night. 8
Moon: Intriguing contest with Sharp. Did very well. 8
O’Connor: Booked for a spot of dissent. Strong and authoritative at the back and showed leadership. 8
L Gibson: Part of an orderly defensive performance. 7
Dooley: Showed a good understanding with Daly. 7
Cornelius: Tidy performance as Harrogate hassled and harried Rovers. 7
J Daly: At it from the off with some strong contributions, none moreso than his assist for Taylor’s neat header. 7
Taylor: Cracking header to open the scoring and his team play, work-rate and energy was terrific. 8
March: Handed a chance up top and got an important goal. 7
Muldoon: Restored to the starting line-up and set tone with his work ethic. Close in first half. 7
Substitutes: Folarin (March 73) 6.
Asare (Sims 84).
Not used used: Oxley, Falkingham, Burrell, Duke-McKenna, Sutton.
Doncaster Rovers
Sharman-Lowe: Good save low down in first period, but beaten twice. 6
Sterry: Decent going forward, but handed a bit to think about going the other way by Daly in first half especially. 6
Anderson: Harrogate’s busy forwards posed issues at times. 6
McGrath: Booked for a crunching challenge on Muldoon. Showed no hesitation in pushing forward when the chance arose. 6
Fleming: Booked for catching Muldoon in first half. Looked unconvincing defensively at times. 5
Close: Looked his sort of game early, but Harrogate started to hassle and harry him. 5
Bailey: Not the force he can be in the middle ground. 5
Clifton: Pretty quiet in truth. 5
Molyneux: Not his day for once after a barnstorming start to the season. 5
J Gibson: Involved a fair bit early, cutting inside. Went close with a volley, but some of his deliveries were disappointing at times. 5
Sharp: Some wily link play at times, but Moon and O’Connor played him well in the main. 6
Substitutes: Ironside (Gibson 46) 6.
Hurst (Close 62) 6.
Yeboah (Clifton 78) 6.
Emmanuel (Sterry 79) 6.
Not used: Lawlor, Olowu, Broadbent.
