Ratings: Some excellent 8s for Harrogate Town players, but some 5s for below-par Doncaster Rovers

HERE are the Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Thursday night’s League Two game at Wetherby Road.

Harrogate Town

Belshaw: Made some presentable saves. 7

Sims: Tenacious and committed and personified the hosts on the night. 8

Doncaster Rovers' Harry Clifton (left) and Harrogate Town's Dean Cornelius battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at The Exercise Stadium, Harrogate. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Moon: Intriguing contest with Sharp. Did very well. 8

O’Connor: Booked for a spot of dissent. Strong and authoritative at the back and showed leadership. 8

L Gibson: Part of an orderly defensive performance. 7

Dooley: Showed a good understanding with Daly. 7

Cornelius: Tidy performance as Harrogate hassled and harried Rovers. 7

J Daly: At it from the off with some strong contributions, none moreso than his assist for Taylor’s neat header. 7

Taylor: Cracking header to open the scoring and his team play, work-rate and energy was terrific. 8

March: Handed a chance up top and got an important goal. 7

Muldoon: Restored to the starting line-up and set tone with his work ethic. Close in first half. 7

Substitutes: Folarin (March 73) 6.

Asare (Sims 84).

Not used used: Oxley, Falkingham, Burrell, Duke-McKenna, Sutton.

Doncaster Rovers

Sharman-Lowe: Good save low down in first period, but beaten twice. 6

Sterry: Decent going forward, but handed a bit to think about going the other way by Daly in first half especially. 6

Anderson: Harrogate’s busy forwards posed issues at times. 6

McGrath: Booked for a crunching challenge on Muldoon. Showed no hesitation in pushing forward when the chance arose. 6

Fleming: Booked for catching Muldoon in first half. Looked unconvincing defensively at times. 5

Close: Looked his sort of game early, but Harrogate started to hassle and harry him. 5

Bailey: Not the force he can be in the middle ground. 5

Clifton: Pretty quiet in truth. 5

Molyneux: Not his day for once after a barnstorming start to the season. 5

J Gibson: Involved a fair bit early, cutting inside. Went close with a volley, but some of his deliveries were disappointing at times. 5

Sharp: Some wily link play at times, but Moon and O’Connor played him well in the main. 6

Substitutes: Ironside (Gibson 46) 6.

Hurst (Close 62) 6.

Yeboah (Clifton 78) 6.

Emmanuel (Sterry 79) 6.