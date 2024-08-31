Ratings: Some impressive 8s for Rotherham United - but not many saving graces for ten-man Huddersfield Town

HERE are the Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s League One game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham United

Phillips: Protected well enough on the day. 6

Odoffin: Sound enough defensively. An energetic shift. 7

Rotherham United's Mallik Wilks, who netted a dramatic late winner against Huddersfield Town.

Humphreys: Had to keep an eye on Koroma late on. 6

McCart: Off target with one half-chance. Involved in Ward’s red, controversially. 6

James: Some good work down the left. 7

Tiehi: Not as influential as Kelly, but his work-rate was good. Missed late chance, but Wilks didn’t, he provided the assist. 7

Kelly: The best player on the pitch in first half and not half bad in second. 8

Powell: Involved a fair bit and produced some tidy work. Some very dangerous crosses. 8

Wilks: Relished the derby edge. Won the penalty and then scored with the sort of goal he has dined out on in his career countless times. Cut inside on the right, bang with the left. 8

Nombe: Went close early on and a real pest to Town’s backline with his pace and intensity, especially in first half before fading. 7

Clarke-Harris: Missed a golden first-half chance on his recall. But cool as you like from the spot to end Millers’ drought. 7

Substitutes: Hugill (Clarke-Harris 85).

McWilliams (Tiehi 86)

Osong (Nombe 93)

Not used: Dawson, MacDonald, Jules, Hungbo.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Showed his class with two key first-half saves – one of which was brilliant. 7

Lees: Missed a big chance to put Town in front. Plenty of work at the other end. 6

Helik: Town needed him to stay sharp against the Millers’ powerhouse forwards. 6

Lonwijk: Nervy start, which saw him cautioned, up against the power of Nombe and Clarke-Harris. Improved. 6

Sorensen: Went close with a first-half drive. Busier defensively and controversially penalised for a challenge on Wilks. Booked. 5

Evans: Could not get hold of the game. Booked in second half. 5

Hogg: Downed Tiehi with a hard, but fair tackle early. But him and his midfield cohorts weren’t the governors here overall. 6

Wiles: Close with one second-half drive at a place he knows well. 6

Miller: Not always the best decision-making in general play. Copped a whack in second half in blocking a goalbound shot. 5

Marshall: Rotherham’s defenders were on his case. Did not let his head drop. A learning curve. 6

Koroma: A frustrating afternoon until he superbly set up Hodge. Better as game went on. 6

Substitutes: Hodge (Evans 67). Dream start to his Town career with a maiden goal soon after coming on. 6

Ward (Marshall 67). Dismissed after an elbow in the face of McCart on his return to his former club. 4

Turton (Koroma 86).

Ruffels (Lonwijk 86).