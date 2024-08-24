Ratings: Some key 7s for Huddersfield Town but also some 5s in tense win over Shrewsbury Town
Nicholls: Two very important saves in the first period to underline his importance. 7
Lees: Strode forward when the chance arose in opening half. Lovely crossfield pass ahead of opener. Was tested defensively. Switched to left of the ‘three’ after Spencer came off. 7
Helik: A good tussle with Marquis who made him earn his corn. Plenty of work. 7
Spencer: Assist for Marshall’s goal. Came off in early in the second half with an arm injury by looks. 6
Sorensen: Not as bucaneering as of late, although the bar was pretty high, it must be said. 6
Evans: One or two contributions, but you wanted more assertion. 5
Hogg: Skied a good first-half chance. Had to dig in as Town toiled in second half. 6
Wiles: No third successive league goal. Worked hard, but no real impact in final third. 6
Miller: Town’s go-to man in the first half where he caught the eye. More a case for graft in the second period. 7
Marshall: A big afternoon by way of his first league start for Town. After missing a sitter, he atoned. Moments of sharpness. 6
Ward: Fought hard against Shrews’ big centre-backs, but nothing dropped in front of goal for him. 5
Substitutes: Pearson (Spencer 51) Slotted in on right. 6.
Koroma (Marshall 67). Some neat contributions. 7.
Healey (Ward 67). Missed a huge chance to seal it. 5.
Kasumu (Evans 68) Did well when came on 7.
Iorpenda (Wiles 90+4).
Not used: Maxwell, Headley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.