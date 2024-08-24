HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Shrewsbury Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Nicholls: Two very important saves in the first period to underline his importance. 7

Lees: Strode forward when the chance arose in opening half. Lovely crossfield pass ahead of opener. Was tested defensively. Switched to left of the ‘three’ after Spencer came off. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helik: A good tussle with Marquis who made him earn his corn. Plenty of work. 7

Callum Marshall, who netted his first league goal for Huddersfield Town on his maiden League One start against Shrewsbury. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Spencer: Assist for Marshall’s goal. Came off in early in the second half with an arm injury by looks. 6

Sorensen: Not as bucaneering as of late, although the bar was pretty high, it must be said. 6

Evans: One or two contributions, but you wanted more assertion. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hogg: Skied a good first-half chance. Had to dig in as Town toiled in second half. 6

Wiles: No third successive league goal. Worked hard, but no real impact in final third. 6

Miller: Town’s go-to man in the first half where he caught the eye. More a case for graft in the second period. 7

Marshall: A big afternoon by way of his first league start for Town. After missing a sitter, he atoned. Moments of sharpness. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward: Fought hard against Shrews’ big centre-backs, but nothing dropped in front of goal for him. 5

Substitutes: Pearson (Spencer 51) Slotted in on right. 6.

Koroma (Marshall 67). Some neat contributions. 7.

Healey (Ward 67). Missed a huge chance to seal it. 5.

Kasumu (Evans 68) Did well when came on 7.

Iorpenda (Wiles 90+4).