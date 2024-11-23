Ratings: Some strong 7s and an 8 for Huddersfield Town players - but also a couple of disappointing 5s in League One win versus Charlton
Chapman: Protected well enough. Key save at death. 7
Pearson: Found the net and nearly scored another, before succumbing to injury. 7
Lees: Steady away. Typical Lees. 6
Lonwijk: Subject of a crude challenge from Docherty, which saw the Charlton captain dismissed. 6
Spencer: Needlessly gave away a penalty. Not a great afternoon’s work by his standards. 5
Kasumu: Best way possible to crown a new deal with a scorcher. 8
Kane: Cute play set up Kasumu’s goal. Some quality amid the appalling weather. 7
Wiles: Posed problems in the second half in particular. 7
Miller: Saw loads of the ball early on and set up Pearson’s opener. 7
Healey: No luck whatsoever, another injury curtailment. 6
Koroma: Muted afternoon. 5
Substitutes: Helik (Pearson 32). Got a booking for absolutely nothing. 6
Radulovic (Healey 45+4) 6.
Turton (Spencer 63). 6.
Marshall (Koroma 65). Nice cameo. 7
Not used: Maxwell, Hogg, Iorpenda.
