Ratings: Some strong 7s and an 8 for Huddersfield Town players - but also a couple of disappointing 5s in League One win versus Charlton

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 16:59 GMT
HERE are the Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One home game against Charlton Athletic at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Chapman: Protected well enough. Key save at death. 7

Pearson: Found the net and nearly scored another, before succumbing to injury. 7

Lees: Steady away. Typical Lees. 6

Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson celebrates opening the scoring in the League One game against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson celebrates opening the scoring in the League One game against Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Lonwijk: Subject of a crude challenge from Docherty, which saw the Charlton captain dismissed. 6

Spencer: Needlessly gave away a penalty. Not a great afternoon’s work by his standards. 5

Kasumu: Best way possible to crown a new deal with a scorcher. 8

Kane: Cute play set up Kasumu’s goal. Some quality amid the appalling weather. 7

Wiles: Posed problems in the second half in particular. 7

Miller: Saw loads of the ball early on and set up Pearson’s opener. 7

Healey: No luck whatsoever, another injury curtailment. 6

Koroma: Muted afternoon. 5

Substitutes: Helik (Pearson 32). Got a booking for absolutely nothing. 6

Radulovic (Healey 45+4) 6.

Turton (Spencer 63). 6.

Marshall (Koroma 65). Nice cameo. 7

Not used: Maxwell, Hogg, Iorpenda.

