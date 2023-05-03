All Sections
Ratings: Three 7s for Bradford City attacking players - but a trio of painful 5s as the Bantams crash at Crewe

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Tuesday’s League Two game at Crewe Alexandra.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 3rd May 2023, 22:09 BST

Lewis: Exposed for both Crewe goals as City were caught with their pants down. 6

Halliday: Long sped past him for Alex’s second before the break. Troubled at times. 5

Crichlow: Booked for a crude early challenge on Finnigan. Missed a presentable chance at the other end in the first half. 6

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood is gutted after Crewe celebrate convering a late winning penalty. The midfielder was penalised for the late spot-kick. Picture: Tony Johnson.Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood is gutted after Crewe celebrate convering a late winning penalty. The midfielder was penalised for the late spot-kick. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Stubbs: Beaten for pace badly for Agyei’s opener. Agyei worried him. 5

Ridehalgh: One of City’s better performers in first period. The left-hand side of their backline was steadier than the right. 6

Smallwood: Eventually wrestled a bit of control back in the engine room on the restart. But heartbreak at the end and it looked a penalty. 5

Gilliead: Him and Smallwood were second best in the middle in the first half. Half-time was timely. 6

Banks: One of the few to post a threat all game. Nearly embarrassed Booth with a shot ahead of the break and went close twice in the second. 7

Eisa: Made his return to the side after being out since February 18 with injury. A chance to stake a claim on the left. Didn’t in particular. 5

Walker: Found it hard to make headway on a difficult surface in first half. Got to grips with it in second half. 7

Cook: Little to feed off and pretty frustrated. But came to the fore as all top-scorers do and got an assist. 7

Substitutes: Osadebe (Eisa 70), 6.

Derbyshire (Walker 90).

Not used: Doyle, Platt, East, Pereira, Clayton.

