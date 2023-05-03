Ratings: Three 7s for Bradford City attacking players - but a trio of painful 5s as the Bantams crash at Crewe

HERE are the Bradford City player ratings from Tuesday’s League Two game at Crewe Alexandra.

Lewis: Exposed for both Crewe goals as City were caught with their pants down. 6

Halliday: Long sped past him for Alex’s second before the break. Troubled at times. 5

Crichlow: Booked for a crude early challenge on Finnigan. Missed a presentable chance at the other end in the first half. 6

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood is gutted after Crewe celebrate convering a late winning penalty. The midfielder was penalised for the late spot-kick. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Stubbs: Beaten for pace badly for Agyei’s opener. Agyei worried him. 5

Ridehalgh: One of City’s better performers in first period. The left-hand side of their backline was steadier than the right. 6

Smallwood: Eventually wrestled a bit of control back in the engine room on the restart. But heartbreak at the end and it looked a penalty. 5

Gilliead: Him and Smallwood were second best in the middle in the first half. Half-time was timely. 6

Banks: One of the few to post a threat all game. Nearly embarrassed Booth with a shot ahead of the break and went close twice in the second. 7

Eisa: Made his return to the side after being out since February 18 with injury. A chance to stake a claim on the left. Didn’t in particular. 5

Walker: Found it hard to make headway on a difficult surface in first half. Got to grips with it in second half. 7

Cook: Little to feed off and pretty frustrated. But came to the fore as all top-scorers do and got an assist. 7

Substitutes: Osadebe (Eisa 70), 6.

Derbyshire (Walker 90).