Ratings: Three 'quality' 8s for Barnsley FC players against Bristol Rovers plus several 7s - but also one 4

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 7th Sep 2024, 17:03 BST
HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One game against Bristol Rovers at Oakwell.

Slonina: Culpable in a dreadful moment on 37 minutes. His save to deny Omochere early in the second half presented him in a better light. 5

De Gevigney: Tested as the first half went on and in the second. Stayed strong. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pines: Toiled against Omochere and part of an awful miscommunication for the leveller. Brought off at half-time. 4

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn, who scored on a dream debut against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn, who scored on a dream debut against Bristol Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Roberts: Went close with a first-half header. Moved into the middle of the back three after Pines was replaced. 6

Cotter: Started off like an express train and went close with two early shots. Quality assist for hosts’ second. 8

Craig: Didn’t get the glory of others in the midfield, but performed an important role nevertheless. Coming along nicely. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phillips: Posed problems and atoned for a big early miss with the hosts’ second. Another goal. 7

Connell: His understanding with Keillor-Dunn really whet the appetite. Two class acts. 8

Earl: Involved a fair bit at left wing-back, before moving into the back three. 6

Keillor-Dunn: A quality opener in a high-quality introduction. Quieter in second half yes, but still plenty to enthuse about. Great start. 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cosgrove: Slugged it out and grafted for the team. Typically selfless. 6

Substitutes: O’Keeffe (Pines 46). Came on at left wing-back. Should have been punished for an early error. 6

Benson (Phillips 67).

Lofthouse (Cotter 78).

Marsh (Keillor-Dunn 89).

Not used: Killip, Gent, Humphrys.

Related topics:Bristol RoversLeague OneOakwell

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice