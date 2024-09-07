Ratings: Three 'quality' 8s for Barnsley FC players against Bristol Rovers plus several 7s - but also one 4
Slonina: Culpable in a dreadful moment on 37 minutes. His save to deny Omochere early in the second half presented him in a better light. 5
De Gevigney: Tested as the first half went on and in the second. Stayed strong. 6
Pines: Toiled against Omochere and part of an awful miscommunication for the leveller. Brought off at half-time. 4
Roberts: Went close with a first-half header. Moved into the middle of the back three after Pines was replaced. 6
Cotter: Started off like an express train and went close with two early shots. Quality assist for hosts’ second. 8
Craig: Didn’t get the glory of others in the midfield, but performed an important role nevertheless. Coming along nicely. 7
Phillips: Posed problems and atoned for a big early miss with the hosts’ second. Another goal. 7
Connell: His understanding with Keillor-Dunn really whet the appetite. Two class acts. 8
Earl: Involved a fair bit at left wing-back, before moving into the back three. 6
Keillor-Dunn: A quality opener in a high-quality introduction. Quieter in second half yes, but still plenty to enthuse about. Great start. 8
Cosgrove: Slugged it out and grafted for the team. Typically selfless. 6
Substitutes: O’Keeffe (Pines 46). Came on at left wing-back. Should have been punished for an early error. 6
Benson (Phillips 67).
Lofthouse (Cotter 78).
Marsh (Keillor-Dunn 89).
Not used: Killip, Gent, Humphrys.
