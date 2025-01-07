Ratings: Two magnificent nines as Huddersfield Town win at second-placed Wycombe Wanderers to turn up League One heat
Chapman: Protected well in the first-half. Reacted well after a fumble on restart to deny Kone.
Pearson: Looked his sort of combative night against hosts who mixed it up. Didn’t disappoint in the absence of the ill Helik. Magnificent. 9
Lees: Showed all of his colossal experience. Booked midway through second half. Tremendous stint. 9
Spencer: Contributed to a sterling rearguard effort. Tested by Onyedinma on restart. Came off after treatment. 8
Turton: Wycombe had threats down his side, but didn’t panic. 8
Hodge: Tenacious, determined with an eye for a pass. Bright in first half. 7
Kane: Showed the quality he undoubtedly has with a postage-stamp volley to win it. 7
Wiles: Not everything came off, for sure. But his energy levels and team ethic were good. 6
Koroma: You sensed Wycombe were a touch wary. Worked very hard defensively. Booked for felling Scowen. 6
Marshall: A livewire and his pace and runs ensured he was a handful. Worked so hard for the team, with little to feed off on the resumption. 7.
Radulovic: Clumped in the first minute, but shrugged it off. 6
Substitutes: Evans (Hodge 64) 7.
Ruffels (Koroma 64) 6.
Balker (Spencer 71). Welcome return after his injury hell. 6
Ladapo (Radulovic 75) 6.
Hogg (Wiles 75) 6.
Not used: Maxwell, Falls.
