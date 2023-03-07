Ratings: Two nines, several eights and some sevens for impressive Barnsley FC players against Portsmouth

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Tuesday evening’s League One home encounter with Portsmouth at Oakwell.

Isted: Virtually nothing to do in the first half, unlike his opposite number who was overworked. One half-decent second-half save. 6

B Thomas: Strong first-half performance and the only blemish was the concession just after the break. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andersen: Will not have been happy with Bishop’s goal after he got between him and Thomas, too easily. A rare faux pas. 7

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Tom Lowery of Portsmouth jumps for the ball with with Herbie Kane of Barnsley during the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Portsmouth at Oakwell Stadium on March 07, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Kitching: A booking was the only real downer for the defender. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams: Looked one of a number of Reds players with confidence coursing through their veins. Brilliant ball in lead-up to third goal. Top form. 9

Phillips: Missed a great early chance, but did not let it bother him in the slightest. His powerhouse runs caused no end of bother, particularly in the first half. 8

Connell: Restored to the starting line-up in place of Russell following illness and provides the base that lets it all happen. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane: Showed some sumptuous quality and looks a player who is starting to get the measure of League One. 8

Cadden: Picked an opportune time to score his first Oakwell goal with an absolute stunner. 8

Cole: Plenty of selfless work and gave Pompey’s defence no peace at all. Got his reward in the second half. 11th of the season and tenth in the league. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwood: Cracking opener, his eighth of the campaign and is really enjoying himself. Superbly set up third. Masterful stuff. 9

Substitutes: Tedic (Norwood 69), 6.

Watters (Cole 70), 6.

Benson (Phillips 78), 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larkeche (Cadden 81), 6.

L Thomas (Kane 82), 6.