Ratings: Two nines, several eights and some sevens for impressive Barnsley FC players against Portsmouth

Isted: Virtually nothing to do in the first half, unlike his opposite number who was overworked. One half-decent second-half save. 6
B Thomas: Strong first-half performance and the only blemish was the concession just after the break. 7
Andersen: Will not have been happy with Bishop’s goal after he got between him and Thomas, too easily. A rare faux pas. 7
Kitching: A booking was the only real downer for the defender. 7
Williams: Looked one of a number of Reds players with confidence coursing through their veins. Brilliant ball in lead-up to third goal. Top form. 9
Phillips: Missed a great early chance, but did not let it bother him in the slightest. His powerhouse runs caused no end of bother, particularly in the first half. 8
Connell: Restored to the starting line-up in place of Russell following illness and provides the base that lets it all happen. 8
Kane: Showed some sumptuous quality and looks a player who is starting to get the measure of League One. 8
Cadden: Picked an opportune time to score his first Oakwell goal with an absolute stunner. 8
Cole: Plenty of selfless work and gave Pompey’s defence no peace at all. Got his reward in the second half. 11th of the season and tenth in the league. 8
Norwood: Cracking opener, his eighth of the campaign and is really enjoying himself. Superbly set up third. Masterful stuff. 9
Substitutes: Tedic (Norwood 69), 6.
Watters (Cole 70), 6.
Benson (Phillips 78), 6.
Larkeche (Cadden 81), 6.
L Thomas (Kane 82), 6.
Not used: Searle, Russell.