HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from their return to Championship action against Bristol City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Johansson: Good saves to deny Wells and Scott. No chance with all of the goals with his defender’s deficiencies leaving him exposed. 6

Harding: After scoring his maiden professional goal earlier this season, he saw his name on the scoresheet for the wrong reasons here. Not a memorable afternoon. 5

Wood: Toiled against the movement and pace of Wells and Conway. Booked and substituted at the break with Taylor mindful that after foul could lead to his dismissal. 4

Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates after scoring for Rotherham United against Bristol City on Saturday lunch-time. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Peltier: Had a rough afternoon, with City exposing him several times. 4

Norton-Cuffy: An outlet down the right and set up Ogbene’s goal. More issues going the other way. Came off in the second half. 6

Barlaser: Showed some nice moments of poise, if not quite at his best. Polished player who needed help on the day. 6

Rathbone: Typical tenacity, but could not dictate against a well-numbered Robins midfield. Came off before the hour. 5

Lindsay: Some probing passes on occasions. But he and his midfield colleagues were up against game opponents in the middle with the visitors being the better side. 5

Bramall: Up against a quick and willing runner in Weimann. His side was quieter than the opposite flank at least. 6

Wiles: One energetic and arcing run led to a good early moment. Kept going and didn’t lose heart at least. Came off shortly before the end. 6

Ogbene: Well placed to net his seventh of the campaign. Caused problems with his pace and was the chief threat. An outlet. 7

Substitutes: McCart (Wood 45). Came on for his first home appearance since early September. 6

High (Rathbone 59). Came on for his first appearance since the end of October and it wasn’t easy. Tested O’Leary with a late shot. 5

Kelly (Norton-Cuffy 69). Made his return after hamstring trouble. Went close to a consolation with a late header. 5

Washington (Lindsay 69). Could not change the narrative. 5

Eaves (Wiles 87).