News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ratings: Which players impressed for Matt Taylor's Rotherham United on their return to Championship action versus Bristol City

HERE are the Rotherham United player ratings from their return to Championship action against Bristol City at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

By Leon Wobschall
17 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 2:50pm

Johansson: Good saves to deny Wells and Scott. No chance with all of the goals with his defender’s deficiencies leaving him exposed. 6

Harding: After scoring his maiden professional goal earlier this season, he saw his name on the scoresheet for the wrong reasons here. Not a memorable afternoon. 5

Hide Ad

Wood: Toiled against the movement and pace of Wells and Conway. Booked and substituted at the break with Taylor mindful that after foul could lead to his dismissal. 4

Most Popular
Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates after scoring for Rotherham United against Bristol City on Saturday lunch-time. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Hide Ad

Peltier: Had a rough afternoon, with City exposing him several times. 4

Norton-Cuffy: An outlet down the right and set up Ogbene’s goal. More issues going the other way. Came off in the second half. 6

Hide Ad

Barlaser: Showed some nice moments of poise, if not quite at his best. Polished player who needed help on the day. 6

Rathbone: Typical tenacity, but could not dictate against a well-numbered Robins midfield. Came off before the hour. 5

Hide Ad

Lindsay: Some probing passes on occasions. But he and his midfield colleagues were up against game opponents in the middle with the visitors being the better side. 5

Bramall: Up against a quick and willing runner in Weimann. His side was quieter than the opposite flank at least. 6

Hide Ad

Wiles: One energetic and arcing run led to a good early moment. Kept going and didn’t lose heart at least. Came off shortly before the end. 6

Ogbene: Well placed to net his seventh of the campaign. Caused problems with his pace and was the chief threat. An outlet. 7

Hide Ad

Substitutes: McCart (Wood 45). Came on for his first home appearance since early September. 6

High (Rathbone 59). Came on for his first appearance since the end of October and it wasn’t easy. Tested O’Leary with a late shot. 5

Hide Ad

Kelly (Norton-Cuffy 69). Made his return after hamstring trouble. Went close to a consolation with a late header. 5

Washington (Lindsay 69). Could not change the narrative. 5

Hide Ad

Eaves (Wiles 87).

Not used: Vickers, Odoffin.

Matt TaylorBristol City